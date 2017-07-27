Martin O'Neill and James McClean have been issued with a reprimand by FIFA for 'unsporting behaviour' comments made after Ireland's World Cup qualifier with Austria in June.

Post-match comments by manager O'Neill and midfielder McClean resulted in FIFA opening disciplinary proceedings, which have resulted in a reprimand for the Irish duo.

And the FAI has accepted FIFA's decision, stating: "The Football Association of Ireland has accepted FIFA's decision to issue a reprimand to both Martin O'Neill and James McClean following disciplinary proceedings.

"FIFA launched their inquiry following comments made by Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill and midfielder James McClean in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw with Austria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on June 11.

"The ruling by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee came following a breach of Article 57 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and Article 4 of the Regulations of the 2018 FIFA World Cup for 'unsporting behaviour'.

"There will be no further comment made on the matter."