Preston manager Alex Neil was full of praise for new signing Sean Maguire after the former Cork City striker scored on his debut on Tuesday evening.

Playing their penultimate pre-season friendly against Premier League side Burnley ahead of the start of their Championship campaign, Preston found themselves in arrears at half-time, and Maguire was sprung from the bench.

Maguire made an immediate impact on arrival as his pace and energy helped to drive the home side on as they began to match Burnley throughout the park.

The visitors made it 2-0 against the run of play, before Maguire’s main contribution of the night arrived as he drove at the Burnley defence, cut right along the edge of the box and cut his shot back across the keeper to score low to the bottom left corner.

"I thought we got better in the second half and the introduction of Sean Maguire at half-time with his pace stretched the game for us," said Neil, speaking on the Preston North End website.

"It was a great individual goal, I thought his pace in behind was excellent and I thought he showed why he's had such a good season so far this year. The lad's been here one day and played really well based on that."

📸 Sean Maguire is congratulated by fellow Irishman Alan Browne after scoring his first goal for PNE. #pnefc 1-2 pic.twitter.com/qzOuUQ50Xq — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 25, 2017

And Maguire himself admitted that there was only one thought in his mind as he dropped deep to collect the ball just inside the opponents’ half before going on to grab that eye-catching goal to open his Preston account.

Striking partner and fellow former League of Ireland forward Eoin Doyle was up in support of the driving Maguire but the former Shamrock Rovers man was never likely to get the ball from a player looking to make an immediate impact at his new club.

"Me and Doyler had a bit of laugh about why I didn’t pass to him," said Maguire, speaking to the Lancashire Evening Post pitchside after the game.

"But I told him that once I picked up the ball I only had one thing on my mind and that was getting a shot on goal.

"I took the ball and shifted it onto my right foot people probably thought I’d lost it but it crept into the bottom corner and I was delighted."

And Maguire also admitted that he was brimming with confidence following an excellent 2017 with Cork City, where the striker netted 20 league goals ahead of his departure across the Irish Sea.

"I’ve been doing well for Cork and came into this game very confident," added Maguire.

"Coming off the bench, I knew I’d be able to make myself an opportunity and whether it goes back into the net or not that’s what I’m going to bring to the team.

"When the ball goes out wide I’m always in the box and I score a lot of goals there, I rarely score outside the box.

"That’s something I need to work on but hopefully I can kick on and take it into the next game and into the big one in a couple of weeks’ time."

Preston start their league campaign at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, 5 August.