Manchester City have taken their summer spending past the £200million mark with the signing of Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy.

The left-back, who will reportedly cost the club an initial £49.4m, is the third full-back and fourth defensive reinforcement overall brought in by Pep Guardiola, who signed Real Madrid's Danilo yesterday for an estimated £26.9m.

Tottenham's Kyle Walker (£45m) and goalkeeper Ederson (£35m) are the other players to join a new-look backline with Mendy's Monaco team-mate Bernardo Silva a £43.6m signing to bolster midfield.

Mendy has signed a five-year contract and will now join up with his new team-mates in the United States, where Guardiola and his squad are preparing for their second pre-season tour game against Real Madrid in Los Angeles.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City," Mendy told mancity.com.

"This is what I wanted from the very beginning. As soon as the (French) championship was over I talked to my family and it was all clear in my head, I wanted to join Manchester City.

"They are one of Europe's leading clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to playing attacking football.

"I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful."

The deal took a while to complete, but city's director of football, Txiki Begiristain was pleased to have secured their first-choice target.

"Benjamin has all the qualities we are looking for in a full-back. For such a young player, he has a wealth of top-level experience," he said.

"He is undoubtedly one of the world's best full-backs, our number-one target in this position. We are all delighted to have him here at Manchester City.

"I'm sure he will prove a fantastic addition to the squad."

Elsewhere, Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has been left out of the squad travelling to France for a training camp.

Manager Mauricio Pellegrino said last week the Dutchman would not be involved in the trip after the centre-back - subject of aborted interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool earlier in the summer - told him he wanted to leave the club.

Van Dijk has been banished to train on his own and when Southampton published the 25-man travelling party his name was not on the list.

Saints are heading to Evian-les-Bains for a training camp and a game against St Etienne on Saturday.

"He is not involved with the team because psychologically he is not 100 per cent. If you are not 100 per cent with the team I need to work with the players who are 1,000 per cent to defend Southampton," Pellegrino said last week.

"I hope that Virgil can review his feelings because you know that today a player is big business."