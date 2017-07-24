Finn Harps have an opportunity to open a considerable gap from the relegation zone in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division when rivals Derry City visit Finn Park tonight.

Harps had a week off as their match with Cork City was postponed, while Derry City came away with a creditable 1-0 win away to Bohemians in Dalymount Park.

Ollie Horgan’s men have two games in hand on Galway United in 10th place, and have a two-point advantage, so a favourable result tonight can put pressure on the strugglers at the bottom.

Horgan has to plan without striker Danny Morrissey who picked up that hamstring injury in their win over Bohs while there are doubts over both Barry Molloy and Ethan Boyle. The Donegal outfit won the last derby with a 2-0 win in Buncrana.

The Harps boss said: "That was a great three points for us at Maginn Park but that is gone now and we must be fully focused on tomorrow night’s game otherwise Derry will win.

"You can’t forget that Derry, the last time they were here beat us 5-0. If they are at their best it’s going to be very difficult for us to get anything from the game.

"Derry had a good win over Bohs on Friday night and are well on their way to qualifying for European football again."

Kick-off is 8pm in Ballybofey.