Liverpool defeated Leicester City 2-1 in Hong Kong to lift the Premier League Asia trophy, while Chelsea swept past Arsenal 3-0 in Beijing.

Islam Slimani broke the deadlock after 12 minutes, heading home Marc Alrbighton's cross from the left top give the Foxes the lead against the run of play.

Liverpool levelled just eight minutes later though as Mo Salah finished off a terrific, flowing move.

Philippe Cpoutinho - subject to fresh rumours about a switch to Barcelona - then weaved some magic as he dropped the shoulder and rifled a stunning strike into the top corner on 44 minutes.

That's how it stayed as Jurgen Klopp's signed off their Asian excursion with victory. They now head to Germany for games against Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich, before coming to Dublin to face Athletic Bilbao at the Aviva Stadium.

Michy Batshuayi was on target in each half as Chelsea recorded a 3-0 friendly victory over Premier League rivals Arsenal at the Bird's Nest Stadium.

Willian opened the scoring for Antonio Conte's side five minutes before half-time before Batshuayi doubled their lead moments later and added his second four minutes after the break.

The Blues may be counting the cost of their victory, though, after they lost Pedro to a suspected concussion in the first half, while the start of the second was delayed with officials reluctant to let substitute Olivier Giroud onto the pitch after his name was not included in the Arsenal team sheet.

Conte lost Pedro to a suspected concussion midway through the first half after he suffered a blow to his face following a collision with Ospina, with blood appearing to come from the Spain international's ear. He was replaced by Jeremie Boga.