Matteo Darmian insists he is happy at Manchester United, despite reports linking the full-back with a summer return to Italy.



Two years ago the full-back took the plunge by leaving his homeland for the first time in his career, swapping Torino for Old Trafford in a deal worth £12.7million.



Darmian struggled to fulfil expectations in his first season and took his time to win over Jose Mourinho last term, eventually returning from the cold towards the end of the campaign.



The 27-year-old clearly impressed the United boss given he started the Europa League final triumph against Ajax - a match that at times this summer perhaps looked like being his last for the club.



Juventus have been strongly linked with a move for Darmian and barely a week goes by without talk of an Old Trafford exit, yet the full-back downplayed speculation as just part of the job.



"Every time I read something about my future... but (there is) nothing news (wise)," he told Press Association Sport. "I am happy here.



"I think also it is a part of our work, these kind of rumours.



"Like I said before, I am happy here so nothing news (wise). I am a Manchester United player - that's it."



"Of course when you play for Manchester United, you have to try to win a lot of trophies," Darmian added.



"Also because Manchester United is used to winning we try to do our best to win other trophies.



"Last season was good because we won three trophies and we want to continue like this.



"We will fight for the Premier League, of course for the Champions League and the other trophies we have this season.



"Manchester United is probably the biggest club in the world. Of course it means a lot for me to be here and pushes me to every time do my best."