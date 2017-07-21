Liverpool have completed the signing of Scotland left-back Andy Robertson from Hull.

Robertson spent three seasons with the Tigers following his arrival from Dundee United, and joins the Reds on a long-term contract.

The fee is undisclosed but is thought to be worth around €9m to the Championship club.

Robertson, who will wear the number 26 at Anfield, has won 15 caps for his country and scored his only international goal in a 3-1 friendly defeat by Roy Hodgson's England in 2014.

He joins Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke as summer additions to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Left-back has long been an area of concern for the Reds and former England midfielder James Milner spent much of the season in the position after Alberto Moreno failed to convince.

Burnley made the early running for Robertson after Hull's relegation from the Premier League but no deal was forthcoming, opening the door for Klopp.

Robertson in action for Hull

The 23-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com: "It feels a wee bit surreal just now. Obviously I'm delighted. There's been a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks but I'm glad that the deal's finally been done and I'm a Liverpool player.

"I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level, and hopefully I manage to do that this season and go on to do good things for this club."

Midfielder Kevin Stewart has moved in the opposite direction on a three-year deal.

The former Tottenham player made 20 appearances for Liverpool, including 11 in the Premier League, and has played for Crewe, Cheltenham, Burton and Swindon on loan.

Having flown to Portugal for his medical, Stewart could make his first Hull appearance in Saturday's friendly against Benfica.

Liverpool boss Klopp

Speaking about his new signing, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "For Andrew this is another big step on what has been a quite incredible personal journey in a very short space of time.

"I love his story; where he has come from professionally to reach this point. When you speak to him it is clear why he makes his progress. He has a burning love for playing football - he really loves the game.

"His attitude is outstanding - absolutely outstanding. His talent and skills - also very, very good," he told Liverpoolfc.com.

"He has experience of this competition, the Premier League, and he has the mentality and quality to get even better. I know our environment will benefit him and help him push himself even more than he has already. This is a player who does not limit his ambition, I think."