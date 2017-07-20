Cork City boss John Caulfield was magnanimous in defeat as his side exited the Europa League following a 1-0 loss to AEK Larnaca.

Already trailing 1-0 from last week’s first leg in Turner’s Cross, Florian Taulemesse’s 33rd-minute goal proved the difference between the two sides in Cyprus.

"You have to acknowledge that AEK are a very good side," Caulfield said after his side’s elimination.

"You look at the heat, you look at the humidity, it’s hard to imagine when you watch at home on TV.

"There’s no shame in getting beaten by a side that are better than you and over the two games AEK were better.

"Our disappointment is that on both occasion we gave away disappointing goals."

Cork’s best spell of the game came just before the French striker’s goal, making the chances spurned all the harder to swallow.

"We got a 10-minute patch before AEK scored," the Cork boss admitted.

"It was our best chance; a ball came across to Stephen Dooley on the edge of the box. Why he didn’t hit it, because he does it every day in training.

"Jimmy Keohane had a chance and didn’t connect with it properly.

"It was our best spell and then they went down the pitch and scored."

"At half-time we decided to have a go, we took some risks.

"I felt they sat back and tried to play a lot of long balls and we started to get into the match but we didn’t really open up and create what you would say was a clear chance."

Caulfield also lamented the failure to reward a penalty for a push on the departing Séan Maguire in the second half, but his focus for the remainder of the season is crystal clear.

"We haven’t wont a league in 12 seasons - that’s the trophy that we can win," he said of his table-toppers.

"Europe was a bonus; we wanted to win the first round, we knew as an unseeded team that it’s always difficult.

"We knew we had a very difficult draw against AEK and we needed a bit of luck over both games and certainly we needed to win at home.

"Even the game tonight, the penalty decision went against us.

"Overall, from our point of view, it’s back next week to the league.

"That’s on the cards if we keep our form, we can win it.

"That’s what we aim to get back to and try and make the Champions League next year."