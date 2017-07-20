Cork City and Shamrock Rovers must come from behind tonight as they face difficult UEFA Europa League second round qualifying matches away from home.

City trail 1-0 to AEL Larnaca of Cyprus after last week’s first leg in Turner’s Cross.

Joan Truyols’s 70th-minute strike means the Rebels need to score at least once in what will be Sean Maguire’s final game in the Cork shirt.

Manager John Caulfield said: "We know it will be difficult, we are one down, but we have had a chat about it and we have a game plan. We need to score obviously, and we feel we can do that.

"We know they will keep the ball and try to tire us out, but we have to conserve our energy and, at the same time, try to prevent them from scoring and keep ourselves in the game."

Alan Bennett returned to the side in Sunday’s win at Bray and he is being assessed ahead of the game, as are Kevin O’Connor and Stephen Dooley who missed the win at the Carlisle Grounds.

Johnny Dunleavy will miss out as he recovers from surgery. The game kicks off at 6pm Irish time.

Boleslav goalkeeper Jakub Divis looks on as Rovers' Graham Burke shot goes in during the first leg

An hour earlier, Shamrock Rovers face an even more difficult task in their second leg.

The Hoops lost 3-2 to Czech outfit to Mlada Boleslav in Tallaght last Thursday and are big underdogs ahead of the trip to the Mestsky Stadium.

Danny Devine is out with an ankle injury while Paul Corry is a long-term absentee. Darren Meenan also hasn’t travelled

Stephen Bradley is not dismissing his side’s chances.

He said: "3-2 definitely keeps it alive, we need to be better defensively but we’ve shown we can go and score.

"I’m sure Boleslav will try and come out and put us to bed early.

"But I think we’ve shown that we can hurt them the other way so as long as we’re switched on defensively I believe we can go and cause them problems.

"We need to be clever and approach it in the same way, like every other game.

"We can’t go gung ho from the first minute and think we can win the game.

"If we score in the 70th or 80th minute, it’s game on. We don’t have to score in the first 10 minutes.

"We need to play the game for what it is and not be too careless."