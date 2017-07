Cuco Martina has been reunited with his old Southampton boss Ronald Koeman after moving to Everton on a free transfer.

The right-back, 27, was out of contract with the Saints after two years on the south coast and has now penned a three-year deal at Goodison Park.

Curacao international Martina was signed by Southampton when Toffees boss Koeman was in charge and the defender has also played under Everton assistant Erwin Koeman, Ronald's brother, during his time in Holland.