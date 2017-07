Hosts Holland got their Women's Euro 2017 campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over Norway.

Shanice van de Sanden’s second-half header proved the difference in the Group A tie in the Stadio Galgenwaard in Utrecht in front of 21,732 spectators.

The other group game saw Denmark record a 1-0 win over Belgium, the only goal coming from Sanne Troelsgaard (above) in the sixth minute.

Tomorrow's Group B action sees Italy take on Russia and Sweden facing Germany.