There is huge pressure on Sligo Rovers and Drogheda United today as they meet tonight in SSE Airtricity Premier Division in The Showgrounds.

Wins for Finn Harps and St Patrick’s Athletic last night means both sides go into this game in the relegation zone and are desperate for points.

Sligo were beaten 4-0 by Derry last week while Drogheda are looking for a first win since April with only one goal scored since May.

In team news, John Russell returns from suspension. Benny Igiehon has received international clearance and could make his debut while Rhys McCabe could make his first Showgrounds appearance.

The Bit o’ Red have no injury or suspension concerns.

Manager Gerard Lyttle said: "This is an opportunity to bounce back. Last week was very poor but we move on and we are back in The Showgrounds, a place we have tried to make it difficult for teams to come and we want to continue that.

"Drogheda are looking for a result but like all teams in and around us, they are fighting for their place in this league and will come here to give it their all.

"We don’t worry about their form – we concentrate on trying to producing our own performance with our home crowd behind us."

Lyttle is hoping that his new men McCabe and Igiehon can have an impact.

"Rhys is a very good player. Sometimes you don’t see everything when watching on the sideline but in Derry he started to show what he brings somewhat and we need to get him on the ball more. It will take him time to get up to speed but he’s a fit lad and he can become a big player for us.

"Benny is a big strong boy but he is more than just that. He will link up play and bring players into the game. He’ll work hard and has a winning mentality. I know he is absolutely raring to go so he has to go take the chance when it arrives."

Drogheda boss Pete Mahon will be without Kevin Farragher, Jake Hyland, Gavin Brennan and Ryan Masterson as they all miss out through injury, with both Ciaran McGuigan and Luke Gallagher rated as doubtful.

Sean Russell could make his debut for Drogheda with the club expecting to receive international clearance in time.

"We’re on a really bad run at the moment," Mahon said.

"Last week against Finn Harps was a big game for us but we gave the first goal away so early in the game giving ourselves a mountain to climb.

"What we need is to get a win from somewhere and I’m sure when that happens, a run of results will follow."

With further crucial games against Galway United and St Patrick’s Athletic to come in the next fortnight, Mahon is fully aware of the magnitude of today’s encounter.

"We set ourselves a target from these four games and obviously we have nothing to show for from the first one. Everyone knows how important this game is given how tight the situation is at the bottom.

"Teams are probably queuing up to play us at the moment but we need to change that. Our fortune has to turn at some point as I don’t think we’ve had much luck over recent weeks."