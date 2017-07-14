Finn Harps made huge strides in their mission to stay in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as they beat Bohemians 2-1 at Finn Park.

Dinny Corcoran had handed the Dublin side the lead on the half hour only for Ollie Horgan's men to strike back five minutes later courtesy of Eddie Dsane.

Sean Houston's strike just shy of the hour mark turned out to be the decider as Harps move four points clear of the relegation zone.

It was the home side who started the brighter.

Packie Mailey could only head straight at Bohs net minder Shane Supple with just four minutes played.

While the unmarked Danny Morrisey really should have put the home side into the lead three minutes later.

The former Cork City man nodding wide at the back post after he was picked out by a superb cross from the right from the boot of Caolan McAleer.

Bohs hit the lead somewhat against the run of play on the half hour.

Keith Ward's sumptuous clip over the top was perfectly weighted for the run of Corcoran.

The striker neatly side-footed past Ciaran Gallagher on the Harps net-minder's 200th appearance for the club.

Bohs' lead lasted just the five minutes.

McAleer's cross was only cleared as far as the waiting Dsane who took one touch on his chest before firing the ball into the bottom corner from 18 yards for his second goal in as many games.

Dsane came close to putting the Donegal men into the lead three minutes into added time at the end of the first half.

But the 20-year-old could only watch on as his effort from the angle sailed past the far post.

Harps were forced to withdraw the injured Morrisey before the break.

Kick off at 8. Pitch in great nick. All ready for another massive game. #UTH #UnifyAndDefy pic.twitter.com/fmCs0leX2K — Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) July 14, 2017

His replacement Paddy McCourt played a key role in the goal that saw them take the lead on 58 minutes.

In possession in front of the Bohs area, the former Northern Ireland international drew Bohs defender Robert Cornwall towards him.

This in turn created space for Houston, who was left with the relatively simple task of taking the ball from McCourt and finishing past Supple from close range.

Keith Long introduced Ishmail Akinade to partner goalscorer Corcoran up front for the final 15 minutes.

But Gallagher and company kept Bohs at bay, the Harps number one pulling off a great save with his feet to deny Ian Morris with four minutes left.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Kilian Cantwell, Packie Mailey, Ciaran Coll; Caolan McAleer, Barry Molloy, Sean Houston, Gareth Harkin, Eddie Dsane (Ibrahim Keita 84); Danny Morrisey (Paddy McCourt 42).

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Rob Cornwall, Daniel Byrne, Dan Casey, Lorcan Fitzgerald (Ishmail Akinade 75); George Poynton, Keith Ward, Philip Gannon, Faud Sule (Oscar Brennan 64), Ian Morris; Dinny Corcoran.

Referee: Derek Tomney