Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has no concerns about his side scoring when they travel to Prague for their second leg tie against Mlada Boleslav.

Rovers lost 3-2 at home in the first leg of their Europa League second round tie at Tallaght Stadium.

"I knew we would have to go there and score, I knew that before the first tie", said Bradley.

"We’ve scored in every away game this season, it won’t be a problem. We have attacking players who can hurt teams. It’s about us being defensively set up right."

Two goals from Graham Burke, including one in the dying minutes gave Rovers hope heading into the next round.



"We are disappointed by the goals we gave away because we had worked on our transition to defend all week, we knew that’s where they were strong, I thought that we were too open at times and they punished us.

"I think the late goal from Graham allows us to go and play the game for what it is we don’t have to chase it."

Shamrock Rovers will play Mlada Boleslav on 20 July.