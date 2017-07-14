Finn Harps v Bohemians, Finn Park, 8pm

Finn Harps host Bohemians in Finn Park on Friday, knowing they can take a big step towards safety in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Harps and Bohs have been the form teams in the relegation battles with significant wins in recent weeks. Ollie Horgan's men secured a 2-0 win in Drogheda last week, while beat Sligo Rovers and Bray Wanderers, albeit a narrow defeat to Dundalk last week was their most recent outing.

But Bohs earned much praise for their performance and will have been disappointed not to have earned at least a point for their efforts.

A win for the home side will take them at least four points clear of the relegation zone, while Bohs could move into the top half of the table.

Team news:

Finn Harps: Harps have a big doubt over veteran midfielder Barry Molloy, while wide man Caolan McAleer is also struggling with an injury. Neither player trained on Wednesday night.

Bohemians: Bohs welcome back Dan Byrne and Oscar Brennan from suspension.

Georgie Poynton, who sat out the Dundalk game due to the terms of his loan arrangement, also returns.

New recruits Ciaran O'Connor (on loan from Dundalk) and Keith Dalton (signed from Dundalk) will go straight into the matchday squad after playing in Saturday's friendly against FC United of Manchester.

It is hoped that former Sunderland defender Dan Casey, who signed on Tuesday, will also feature in the squad should international clearance come through in time.

Bohs will, however, be without skipper Derek Pender (hamstring) and fellow defender Warren O'Hora (illness).

Meanwhile, Jamie Doyle and Kaleem Simon have been released by the club, while fellow winger Dean Casey has joined Cabinteely until the end of the season to gain first-team experience.

Gaffer talk:

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): "We need to be at our full potential to get the better of Bohemians because they are a side that have kicked on in the last couple of months.

"Now, Bohs are looking towards the top of the table and are well positioned still to challenge for European football.

"Keith Long and Trevor Crolly have got the team on a good run of results.

"To their credit they have upped their standards and with Akinade back as well they have lots of options in attack and they have added another striker Ciaran O’Connor who was with us in the first half of the season."

Keith Long (Bohemians): "We had shown in patches in other games what we are capable of but I think that's the best we've played over 90 minutes all season.

"We have to keep searching for that level of performance. The challenge for us now is to replicate that.

"Finn Harps are obviously in and around us at the moment, so it's an important game for both teams.

"We cannot afford to let our performance levels drop.

"Harps are a very resilient and determined team. They pick up results and are very effective, so we have to be ready for them.

"Our drive and determination is going to have to match theirs."

St Patrick's Athletic v Derry City, Richmond Park, 7:45pm

The Saints have the worst home league record in the Premier Division, but know it's vital they start picking up wins as the second series of matches comes to an end this evening.

Derry City are the visitors to Inchicore as their busy period continues following a first round exit in the Europa League.

City recovered from two heavy defeats to FC Midtjylland by overcoming Sligo Rovers 4-0 in Maginn Park.

With Europe gone for this season, Kenny Shiels' men will be keen to make their return to the competition next season and will see this game as important to those ambitions. They will go third if they pick up three points here but the Saints have been indicating a return to form after two decent performances on the road against Limerick and Cork.

Team news:

St Pat's: Saints are without the services of Owen Garvan, who serves a one match suspension having been sent off in last week’s 1-0 defeat by league leaders Cork City. Darren Dennehy misses out through injury, however he's edging towards a return to full fitness having resumed training.

Derry City: Rory Patterson is expected to be fit to play having come off during his side's win over Sligo as a precaution. Jamie McIntyre also looks likely to be fit but Aaron Barry and Conor McDermott are both ruled out through injury.

Gaffer talk:

Liam Buckley (St Pat's): "I was really pleased with the effort and commitment of the players last week as things went against them. We’ve taken the positives of that into this week’s game, and after working on a few things, we’re in a good state of mind heading into the game.

"Derry play a good brand of football and are a youthful side so they will come to Richmond Park looking to be positive. It should make for a good game so we’re hoping to make our mark on the game as we go after the three points."

Kenny Shiels (Derry City): "St Pat's are in a false position if you look at their personnel," Derry City manager Kenny Shiels told BBC Northern Ireland. "They are a top four club and we will treat them as such. They have improved considerably in their recent matches.

"We have looked at the new signings they have brought in and they have brought an aggression and a desire. But we will go there to get three points, not one. We want to go there and win."