Shamrock Rovers attacking play-maker Graham Burke exudes confidence ahead of tonight’s Europa League encounter with Mlada Boleslav.

And with good reason, perhaps, as Stephen Bradley’s side come into the game having dispatched Icelandic side Stjarnan in the last round of the qualifying stages.

Rovers went through on a 2-0 aggregate after beating the Icelandic side in both legs of the tie and as a result the Hoops take real belief into tonight’s first leg against their Czech opponents.

But while confidence is high within the camp, on paper the Hoops find themselves as underdogs against a side who are certainly a step up in class on their previous opponents, while Rovers’ league form has not been anything special this season.

Boleslav, however, have yet to begin their domestic campaign and are still in the throws of their pre-season preparations, while Rovers have definitely become a more consistent and higher quality side throughout the middle section of the League of Ireland campaign.

"No. I don’t think so," Burke replied, when asked by RTE Sport did he believe his side were underdogs for tonight’s encounter.

"We were confident we’d get through the first round and we feel confident that we can get through the second round.

"We don’t go into any game thinking that we are underdogs because our performances here [at Tallaght Stadium] this season and away in the first round were great.

"So we have nothing to fear going into this game and we are fully confident that we can go through

"The aim is to go out and win both games. If we keep a clean sheet and score it puts us in a great place going into the second leg."

Burke himself has enjoyed a mixed maiden season with Rovers, which began with a bang at the home of the champions Dundalk in the first match, when introduced as a second half substitute, the attacking midfielder struck his first goal for his new club.

But moments later, Burke found himself traipsing down the tunnel following a rush of blood to the head, after lashing out at a prone Dundalk player.

And just as Burke had worked his way back into the team, another bout of red mist arrived as the former Aston Villa man was dismissed for a similarly stupid incident against St Patrick’s Athletic.

"The first one, I don’t know what I was thinking, and the second one was just pure stupidity. It was total frustration with myself and nothing to do with anything that was going on in the game."

Burke believes he has learned from those "out of character" situations and is now solely intent on influencing matters on the pitch, most notably in the second leg against Stjarnan where the 23-year-old scored the only goal of the game.

"It’s the first two times I have ever been sent off and it’s out of character but all I can do is learn from it and I’m working on trying to keep the head. I cannot affect the game if I’m sitting in the changing room having been sent off.

"When you get sent off, you let the team down and you let yourself down."

And Burke is confident that he can make his mark on tonight’s game, roared on by the East Stand faithful who will be expecting another big performance from Rovers.

"To score in such a big game in the Europa League, as a player it’s a great feeling.

"The fans that travelled to Iceland, they were there in voice. The East Stand were loud and they got behind the team [in the second leg] and that is all you can ask for as a player is for the fans to get behind the team.

"And these fans get behind you every single game."