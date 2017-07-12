Shamrock Rovers will use the experience of their European victory over Stjarnan to take the game to Mlada Boleslav in tomorrow's Europa League qualifier at Tallaght Stadium, kick-off 8:00pm.

DIrector of football Stephen McPhail was impressed with the way the Hoops beat the Icelandic side both home and away in the first qualifying round, and while the former Ireland midfielder acknowledged that tomorrow's Czech opponents will be a step up in class, he believes Rovers will enjoy a physical edge against a side who are currently in pre-season.

"It was great [against Stjarnan], the way we did it as well and the manner in which we played and took the games to the Icelanders was impressive," he said.

"It gives a great boost to everyone. We spoke about it after the game how big an achievement it was to win both legs and keep two clean sheets.

"And the way the boys went about it, the way they showed the confidence to play at the right time and then see out the game, it was really impressive from our lads."

Former Hoop McPhail believes Rovers' tempo will be key in the two-legged tie

And McPhail believes that the Rovers management team will be well prepared for the game and know exactly what to expect, having studied Boleslav's recent performances.

"We got a couple of videos on Boleslav. They're a really good team, obviously a step from the Icelandic team in class.

"[They're] not where they want to be physically themselves in pre-season. So hopefully we'll have a bit of an edge there. We'll respect them and try to take the game to them.

"We'll see how the first 20 minutes go, feel the game out and see where we are.

"We know how we're going to play. We feel we're that sort of team, whoever we play.

"Quite high energy, we like to press and our tempo is an important part of our game. We just hope the boys show that grit and determination to manage the game at the right times because over two legs is a difficult task."

McPhail was also full of praise for forward Graham Burke, who bounced back from a difficult spell during the domestic campaign to score the winning goal in the second leg against Stjarnan.

"Graham Burke coming back into the team for the European games after suspension made a big difference," McPhail said.

"He's really calm and collected on the ball and makes some good decisions so the European game suits Graham quite well.

"He's a terrific player so hopefully he can have another good couple of games in the ones coming up."

But McPhail was also quick to point to the overall team performance, knowing that it will be a combined effort rather than individual brilliance that is needed should Rovers have real aspirations of making it through to the next round.

"Tomer [Chencinski] made maybe three top-class saves over the two legs. Pico [Roberto Lopes] ,Dave [Webster], Simon [Madden] and Lukey [Byrne] defended really well and the boys in midfield worked their socks off.

"It was all round two great displays in seeing the job through.

"They're special nights these European games, you don't get many of them throughout your career. So they've got to take that and try and use it as motivation to get through the next one and who knows where it can end up."

Coach Stephen Bradley has a fully fit squad to choose from aside from long-term injured midfielder Paul Corry who is still recovering from a knee injury.