Celtic have confirmed the signing of Olivier Ntcham from Manchester City.

The France Under-21 international has signed a four-year contract having spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A side Genoa.

The 21-year-old told Celtic's website: "It's a nice feeling to be here at Celtic and I want to win everything at Celtic as I have never won a trophy before.

"I'm most looking forward to the derby and playing in the Champions League. I remember them beating Barcelona five years ago in the group stages. Not every club gets to play in this competition so I'm happy to have the chance to play there with Celtic.

"Celtic is fresh challenge for me. While Genoa are a good team, I knew they wouldn't win Serie A as they were not a top team like Juventus, but I know Celtic are a big team in Scotland."

And Ntcham admitted that Brendan Rodgers' footballing philosophy was a major factor when it came to signing for the Glasgow club.

"It was Brendan Rodgers who got me to come here," Olivier said. "I had a lot clubs in Italy like Lazio, Torino and Inter who were interested, but when I spoke to Brendan I decided to come here.

"I liked the philosophy of Brendan as he always wants to play with the ball, and this is the way I like to play. I’m a powerful and technical player, and I had a coach before like this who always wanted to play and win the second ball. Brendan also talked about Moussa Dembele and how he came here and what he achieved over six months.

"I’m very happy to be here. I spoke to the manager, who welcomed me and said I made a good choice in coming here and how we're going to work hard to achieve the targets of the team.

"I met my team-mates and I got a really nice welcome from them as well, and I would like to thank everyone for the way they have welcomed me to the club. I can’t wait to get started."