Dundalk captain Stephen O’Donnell challenged his team-mates to rise to the occasion as they take on Norwegian side Rosenborg in tonight’s Champions League qualifier at Oriel Park, kick-off 7:45pm.

The Lilywhites enjoyed unprecedented success in 2016 as their European adventure took them all the way to the Europa League group stages.

However, O’Donnell knows the difficulties of tonight’s game and is keen to ensure that his side are totally focused on the task in hand, knowing that Dundalk are again cast in the role of underdogs against the much-fancied Norwegian champions.

Dundalk have struggled this season in their domestic campaign and currently sit 12 points off leaders Cork who also have two games in hand on Stephen Kenny’s side.

But O’Donnell is taking heart from his side’s recent success as they have won their last five games in a row since the mid-season break.

"When we were on the midseason break we went to Fota Island for a few days training camp and we targeted five wins before the European game, so we’ve achieved that without conceding a goal – five good wins at home and away which tees us up nicely for Rosenborg," said O’Donnell, speaking on the club’s website.

"Budget-wise it should be a no contest with the size of their budget compared to us, but we’ve showed that we can compete against the big teams. Rosenborg are going to be strong, they’ve got internationals playing all over the pitch, but we have to rise to the challenge and hopefully we can.

"It’s vital that we don’t get thinking that maybe last year the Europa or Champions League is something that we’ve a right to do. We are still massive underdogs against most of these teams so it’s important that the fans get that mentality and really treat us as that come Wednesday they get behind the lads."

And this year, O’Donnell believes that Dundalk can benefit from a packed house in tonight’s first leg, hoping the crowd will draw on last year’s experiences.

"It’s hugely important that the fans really get behind us. I remember playing BATE Borisov at Tallaght Stadium and it was a great atmosphere. Every tackle and every good attacking move was cheered, that’s huge for the players to really row in behind.

"I know from playing out there that it’s a massive difference when the crowd get behind you and cheer every positive bit of play that the team do so that will be huge come Wednesday again."

Watch Dundalk v Rosenborg live on RTE2 and the RTE Player live from 7:30pm.