Dundalk's Patrick McEleney has been awarded the SSE Airticity/Soccer Writers' Association Player of the Month for June.

After a dispiriting 3-0 defeat at home to Cork City at the beginning of June, McEleney scored four goals from four games as Dundalk completed a 100% record for the remainder of the month.

They carried that run into July with a 1-0 over Bohemians at Dalymount Park last Friday.

Not only has McEleney been prolific but some of his goals have been breathtaking, with the audacious chipped effort in the 6-0 win over Drogheda United standing as his personal favourite.

And his most recent strike in the League was this superb long range effort against Bray Wanderers in the Carlisle Grounds on 30 June.

On accepting the award, McEleney said the strike against Drogheda gave him the confidence to embark on this scoring run.

"It's always nice to get individual awards and it's my first one, but the team are playing really well since the break and that's the most important thing.

"I got four in four and then didn't manage to score against Bohemians. The one against Drogheda, the chip, that kicked it all off for me. I think that would be my favourite goal that I scored. It kick-started a good run for me and gave me confidence.

"The defeat to Cork just before the break was tough to take. We had to go away, come back and put our heads down, which we have done. We've been playing really well since the break."