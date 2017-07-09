Derry City returned to winning ways with an comfortable win over a disappointing Sligo Rovers side.

The Candystripes would have won by a bigger margin but for Rovers keeper Micheal Schlingermann, who despite conceding four goals, made a host of top drawer saves.

The home side gave new signing Darren Cole a debut, while Rory Patterson and Barry McNamee also returned to the starting line-up.

As for Sligo boss Gerard Lyttle he gave new signing Rhys McCabe his first start. City went close on eight minutes but Aaron McEneff's left footed free-kick was superbly tipped onto the bar by a fully stretched Micheal Schlingermann.

On the half hour mark new boy Cole was inches away from marking his debut with a goal, but the big centre-back's left footed volley was outstandingly kept out by a diving Schlingermann.

Just on the odd occasion Rovers threatened with striker Jonah Ayunga causing Dean Jarvis a few problems.

City deservedly took the lead on on 32 minutes as McEneff's played a neat one-two with Patterson, before seeing his poor effort parried away by Schlingermann, but Lukas Schubert was on hand to head home the loose ball.

Derry went close to adding a second on 51 minutes as Ronan Curtis' close range header was somehow kept out by Schlingermann.

The home side did net a second on 61 minutes after Nicky Low's clever pass picked out Curtis, who chested the ball down before firing home at the second attempt from close range.

The game was over as contest on 74 minutes as birthday McEneff netted his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot, after Ben Doherty was upended inside the box by Kyle McFadden.

A minute later Curtis was denied again by the over worked Schlingermann, who did well to get down and tip away the winger's strike.

City capped their fine display on 85 minutes as substitute Rory Holden, showed some sublime skill to skip pass a few challenges, before firing home with his right foot from just inside the box.

Derry City: G Doherty, Monaghan (Boyle HT), Cole, Jarvis, B Doherty; Low, McEneff, McNamee (Holden 77); Curtis (Daniels 80), Patterson, Schubert.

Sligo Rovers: Schlingermann, Adebayo-Rowling, Donelon, Leahy, McFadden, Sharkey (Armstrong 50), Kearns, Creatro, Boylan, McCabe (Kenny 77), Ayunga (Place 64).

Referee: Paul Tuite (Dublin).