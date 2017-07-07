Cyrus Christie has left Derby County and signed for fellow championship side Middlesbrough.

The Ireland defender has spent the last three years at Pride Park but has become one of Garry Monk's first signing on Teeside after a deal was agreed between the two clubs.

Christie had a mixed season at Derby last year but finished the season on a high for Ireland as he started in the final World Cup qualifier against Austria in June, while also scoring in the internatioanal frirndly against Uruguay.

The Ireland right-back said that he was looking forward to the new challenge in his career and thanked all at Derby County for the last three years.

"Delighted to sign for Middlesbrough FC," said Christie on Twitter. "It's a fantastic club with passionate support and history. I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"Can't wait to get started and play for a brilliant manager and alongside some very good players.

"I've got hard work ahead to keep improving and developing as a player at a great club like Middlesbrough."

And the new Boro manager Monk was delighted to bring Christie to the Riverside Stadium as he felt his squad was lacking in Christie's position.

"Cyrus is a really good addition in area we are lacking," said Monk, speaking to mfc.co.uk. "It’s for these guys to come in and to push as hard as the other players have been already to be prepared for the season ahead.

"The club are working hard behind the scenes to make sure the players are the right ones who can bring something different to what we already have."