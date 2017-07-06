Northern Ireland have leapfrogged the Republic of Ireland to achieve their highest ever FIFA world ranking of 22nd.

Four years and 10 months ago Michael O'Neill was three games into his reign when the game's governing body published standings which saw them plummet to a new low of 129th, below Niger, Turkmenistan and New Caledonia.

In the rankings published on Thursday they were 107 places better off, 10 spots above the Netherlands, having beaten both New Zealand and Azerbaijan last month. They had been joint 26th with their southern cousins in the last rankings.

Ireland slip three spots to 29th after the 1-1 draw with Austria at the Aviva Stadium, though Martin O'Neill's men remain right in the hunt for World Cup qualification, sitting second in Group D behind Serbia only on goal difference.

The victory over Azerbaijan in Baku leaves the Northern Irish with a four-point cushion in second spot in their group ahead of September's double header with San Marino and the Czech Republic.

Though it is assumed world champions Germany will win the group, the Northern Irish could guarantee second, and a likely play-off spot, with just a draw against the Czechs in Belfast if results in the previous round of fixtures go their way.

And with the eight best second-placed teams from the nine groups going through to the play-offs, Michael O'Neill's side would stand an excellent chance of being just a two-legged tie away from reaching their first World Cup finals since 1986.

At the top end of the rankings, Confederations Cup winners Germany have overtanken Brazil as the No 1-ranked side on the planet, while Poland have shot up four places to sixth.

England remain 13th, with Wales falling to 20th and Scotland 58th.