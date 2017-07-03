Cork City have strengthened their squad going into the business end of the season as Kieran Sadlier has signed for the league leaders.

Sadlier has departed Sligo Rovers, having spent the past year and a half at the Showgrounds and will be a welcome addition to John Caulfield's squad who sit 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Sadlier had four months remaining on his contract at the northwest club and an undisclosed fee has been agreed between the two sides.

Speaking to his now former side in relation to his departure, Sadlier said: "It's an exciting move for me with Cork's prospects in the league and European football, but I am sad to leave Sligo Rovers.

"I'm at a point in my career when I want to win trophies and be successful. When I sat down and thought about the interest in me from other clubs, I felt I had to come to this decision."

Sligo manager Gerard Lyttle was disappointed to see his midfielder depart the club and said: "It's disappointing to lose our prize asset, our top goalscorer, and personally to not be able to work with him for more than just a couple of months.

"He's a top player, a great person and he has ambition.

"The transfer allows us to bolster the squad. We really need numbers because we have a small squad. I can't bring in players for the sake of it that are not better than what I have. The only stamp I have been able to put on the squad so far is how we play. But I have to bring in players I feel will move us up levels.

"We've brought in Rhys McCabe and Benny Igiehon in this window and there are more to come. It's just about finding the right ones and everyone is looking for the same thing. We're confident we'll have news very soon on adding more and I spend every day trying to do so."