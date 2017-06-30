Bray Wanderers v Dundalk

Third place welcome second place as Bray Wanderers host Dundalk at the Carlisle Grounds.

Dundalk made it three wins from three after the break when they were 2-0 winners over Galway United and with Cork City not in action until the weekend, the Lilywhites can cut the gap at the top to 12 points.

Team news

Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny has a full squad to choose from for the trip to Bray with no suspension or injury worries.

Bray will be without Derek Foran and Tim Clancy, both of whom serve one-match bans after picking up five yellow cards. Anto Flood is doubtful with an ankle injury.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk)

"We have to make sure we have a passionate home ground. We miss the big Shedside Army because it seems to have cut down in numbers.

"The 0-0 draw with Derry here a few weeks back, it was sort of dead for the first-half and it's difficult to play in that environment. We have always had a passionate Shed and that has been important to our success here."

Harry Kenny (Bray)

"Our form since the mid-season break has been good with two victories over Derry City and away to Galway Utd. I thought we fully deserved our win in Galway with two first-half goals from Anto Flood and Mark Salmon.

"Dundalk will come to the Carlisle full of confidence, particularly after scoring twelve goals in their last three games."

Drogheda v Limerick

Drogheda welcome Limerick to United Park hoping to end a sequence of 10 games without a win as they drift closer to relegation trouble.

Limerick meanwhile sit comfortably mid-table but have been leaking goals constantly and are now over two months without a clean sheet.

Team news

Drogheda duo Ryan Masterson and Stephen Elliott will require late fitness tests having been substituted through injury against Shamrock Rovers last week.

Limerick have a fully-fit squad to choose from, with the exception of young defender Barry Cotter (knee). Fellow centre-half Tony Whitehead (dead leg) comes back into contention having missed out through injury last weekend.

Gaffter talk

Neil McDonald (Limerick)

"Our attacking play and counter-attacking is excellent and we’re scoring freely which is good. We’re creating chances and we must keep on doing that – that would give us a good chance to win against Drogheda.

"I’ve watched them and I’ve seen some video clips. They look well organised and they have got a couple of players that can cause problems."

St Patrick's Athletic v Galway United

St Patrick’s Athletic welcome Galway United to Richmond Park on Friday night as both sides compete for a much needed three points in the SSE Airtricity League. The game sees both of the sides currently occupying 11th and 12th position in the table clash in an important league encounter.

St Pat's picked up a well-earned point last weekend against Limerick as they battled back from a two goal deficit thanks to goals from skipper Ian Bermingham and winger Conan Byrne.

United meanwhile will be gunning to get back to winning ways at Richmond Park after suffering losses against Bray Wanderers last week and Dundalk on Monday night.

Team news

The Saints will give a late fitness test to Kurtis Byrne on a hamstring injury, while skipper Ian Bermingham missed out as he serves a one match suspension and Darren Dennehy remains out with an ankle injury.

Galway's Gavan Holohan is considered extremely doubtful. The Former Cork City midfielder picked up an injury in the closing stages of the Bray Wanderers game and he didn't travel to Dundalk on Monday night.

Gaffer talk

Liam Buckley (St Pat's)

"The onus is on us to take the initiative in the game. Galway are a good side and have picked some good results this season, so we’d expect them to come to Inchicore on Friday and really test us."

Shane Keegan (Galway)

"It's a huge game for both sides. The fact that they're the home team, they probably feel they must win. With us being away, we probably feel like it's a must not lose game, although obviously the intention is very much for us to go there and try and win it."