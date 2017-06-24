Four second-half goals against Drogheda in Friday’s league clash has given Shamrock Rovers coach Stephen Bradley real confidence ahead of next week’s Europa League qualifier against Icelandic side Stjarnan.

The 4-1 victory over Pete Mahon’s side extended the Hoops unbeaten run to four league games and consolidated their position in fourth place in the table.

Rovers endured a tough start to this campaign but have shown signs in recent weeks that the team are starting to hit top gear and the timing could not be better with next Thursday’s away trip to Iceland the next challenge for Bradley’s side.

But there were signs of Rovers old self in the first-half at Tallaght last night as the half-time stalemate forced the coach to have another word with his team to up their levels and intensity.

And it took just 15 seconds of the second period for the team to show some form as Gary Shaw gave the Hoops the lead, which sent them on their way to a facile victory with teenagers Trevor Clarke, James Doona and Aaron Bolger adding to the tally.

"In the first half, we were very sloppy and slow with our play," Bradley told RTE Sport.

"We didn’t hit any sort of level that we did over the past number of games. It’s been a feature of our game in the past few weeks, getting players in the box and scoring goals but in the first half we looked miles off.

"We had a chat about it at half-time and I thought we raised our levels in the second half and it showed on the pitch.

"We wanted to start quick. [The early goal] helped us and we just kicked on from there and looked threatening every time we got forward. We flooded the box and obviously got the four goals."

And despite Rovers’ slow start to the season, where they only managed four league wins in the first round of matches (11 games), Bradley believes that his side have shown their true colours in recent weeks and are moving in the right direction up the league table.

"We knew the first round of games we had wasn’t good enough. As a group, we knew we didn’t hit our targets and we were well below par.

"We had a good chat about it, regrouped, and since then we have put a good run together and we are picking up points.

And now all eyes turn to the away game in Garðabær next Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League qualifier and Bradley believes that his side will continue that attacking threat in Iceland.

The Hoops coach has cast his eye over the Icelandic side and knows that a disciplined performance coupled with the expectation of an away goal will allow his side to bring the tie back to Tallaght to finish the job.

"I had them watched on Monday and I watched the game online," said Bradley.

"I’m going over to watch them [this evening] to have a look at them live and see how they are. But they look a decent side and a very similar level to us so it should be a good game.

"But it’s going to be a hard 90 minutes, so we have to go over there and set up right, work hard and take them back to Tallaght, fill it out and hopefully win the game.

"When you look at us going forward, when we play at good energy levels, we look like we are going to score, so that is something that we can take anywhere with us.

"I think everywhere we have gone, we have scored, so we will definitely be an attacking threat."