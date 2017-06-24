St Patrick’s Athletic have a chance to move off the bottom of the table as they take on Limerick this evening at the Markets Field (kick-off 6.30pm).

The Saints return to the venue which saw them claim the 2016 EA Sports Cup crown last September when they defeated the Blues 4-1 thanks to goals from players including Christy Fagan, Conan Byrne and Graham Kelly.

The Shannonsiders returned from the mid-season break with a 4-1 Munster Derby defeat at runaway leaders Cork City, and will be looking to bounce back with a victory against the Dublin side.

Team News

Limerick Limerick manager Neil McDonald is waiting on the fitness of goalkeeper Freddy Hall (shoulder), defenders Shaun Kelly (ankle) and Tony Whitehead (dead leg), and striker John O’Flynn (groin), but will give all four every chance of making it.

St Pat's The Saints are boosted by the return of Gavin Peers, Michael Barker and Patrick Cregg from suspension having missed last week’s game against Bohemians. On the injury front, manager Liam Buckley remains without Darren Dennehy through injury, while attacker Kurtis Byrne faces a late fitness test.

Gaffer Talk

Paul O'Conor (Limerick midfielder): "We’ve just got to make sure that we go out and be professional, and try to come away with three points. We’ve got to be ready for it. There are no walkovers in this league – anyone can beat anyone. We have to turn up, especially after the result last week."

Ger O'Brien (St Pat's assistant manager): "We’re expecting a tough game against Limerick. We’d a really tight game against them earlier in the season, so I’d expect nothing different again. We’ve mixed memories of Markets Field in recent times as we’ve lost up there before, but also claimed silverware down there last year so we’ll travel there hopeful that we can come away with a result."