Derry City v Cork City (7:45pm)

Leaders Cork City make the long trip to Buncrana to face Derry City having returned to league action with a 4-1 win over Limerick at Turner’s Cross last Friday night.

The Candystripes suffered a 3-2 defeat at Bray Wanderers last week, ending a ten-game unbeaten run and denting their hopes in the battle for position behind the unbeaten Leesiders, who recorded a comfortable 3-0 win at Turner's Cross when the sides last met.

Derry boss Kenny Shiels has stirred by pot by labelling Cork a "long-ball team" and insists his will deliver a performance "full of desire".

Team news

Cork City: Johnny Dunleavy has been ruled out for the foreseeable future after suffering a knee injury last week, while Alan Bennett, who also picked up a knock in the same game, is a doubt and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Derry City are sweating on the fitness of striker Rory Patterson but otherwise are at full strength.

Gaffer talk

John Caulfield (Cork): "Derry are well in contention and, up to last Friday, they were on a phenomenal run. We know how difficult it is, they are a very good side and they have a lot of pace and energy in their team. They score quite a lot of goals, so we know they are very strong in midfield and attack."

"It was very pleasing to come back from the break and put in such a good performance last week. As I keep saying, if we play at the level that we have been doing, then I think that we will be happy, but if we don’t, we will drop points."

Kenny Shiels (Derry): "They play long and win second balls. That's not a criticism, it's a fact. They are strong and physical and are a team that's not coached to play, they are a trained team and will fight for second balls," Shiels told the BBC.

"We play football in every part of the pitch, because that's what the game was created for - they don't. If our quality is not as good as theirs we will take it on the chin and move on, but I'm very confident you will see a committed performance, full of work ethic and desire."

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers (7:45pm)

The Bit o' Red go in search of a badly-needed first away win of the year, one which would also halve the gap to seventh-placed Bohs in the table.

The Dublin side are on a high after coming from a goal down to beat St Pat's 3-1 in Inchicore last week and the next couple of weeks will go a long way to deciding whether Keith Long's side will spend the second half of the campaign looking over their shoulders or mounting a late challenge for a European place.

Team news

Bohemians welcome Lorcan Fitzgerald (pictured) back from suspension, but Dylan Hayes remains out as he serves the last of his three-game ban. Defenders Rob Cornwall (hip) and Ian Morris (knee) are both doubtful meaning 18-year-old defender Warren O'Hora could again step in. Ismahil Akinade (spleen) and Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remain on the sidelines.

Sligo Rovers have a full squad to choose from as Daniel Kearns returns to full fitness and Chris Kenny returns from suspension.

Gaffer talk

Keith Long (Bohs): "We all want more nights like that - more performances like the second half (against Pat's). If we can produce that, it could be an exciting second half of the season. We must, however, guard against any sort of complacency. We are involved in a massive battle. The transfer window will open on July 1 and it's important we try and strengthen our squad to give us the best chance of competing."

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo): "These are the games that matter most. We said that prior to Galway and Finn Harps and came away disappointed on both games with draws. We are playing false football. There is caution in our play and it's not a matter that we need to go gung-ho. But I want the players to be more positive and show ambition."

Galway United v Bray Wanderers (7:45pm)

Galway picked up an important point against relegation rivals Sligo at the Showgrounds last week but face a stiffer challenge against high-flying Bray at Eamonn Deacy Park.

United came away from the Connacht derby with a share of the spoils after Stephen Folan cancelled out Jonah Ayunga's earlier opener.

Bray Wanderers meanwhile got back to winning ways, beating Derry City 3-2 at the Carlisle Grounds thanks to a late Tim Clancy strike and will be hoping to repeat their 1-0 home win over Galway earlier this season.

Team news

Galway United: Manager Shane Keegan has a clean bill of health, but Marc Ludden misses out through suspension after being sent off against Sligo Rovers last week.

Bray Wanderers: Harry Kenny will welcome back both Dylan Connolly and John Sullivan to the squad for Friday nights game, both sat out last week’s win due to suspension. There are injury worries over Keith Buckley and Mark Salmon but no decision will be made on either player until closer to kick off.

Gaffer talk

Shane Keegan (Galway): "Every week is a six-pointer the way the league is going. Bray are flying, it was a great result for them last week against Derry, but yet, there is a few things that would give you hope.

"They're conceding quite a few goals at the moment, we would like to think that we might have enough about us to try and cause them problems from that perspective. There is no doubt that our best performances this season have come at home against the teams who are up around the top of the table and we will be hoping that trend continues."

Harry Kenny (Bray): "We were delighted to secure the three points against a very good Derry City team last Friday and we will be looking to build on that this weekend. We’re looking forward to the game in Galway on Friday night."

Dundalk v Finn Harps (8pm)

The Lilywhites returned to action with a bang in the Louth derby last weekend as they recorded a 6-0 victory over neighbours Drogheda, and will be looking to continue that good form when they host Harps at Oriel Park.

All the trends suggest the visitors, who lost last week at home to Shamrock Rovers, will be up against it. Since returning to the Premier Division last season Harps have lost all four games against Stephen Kenny’s side, conceding 14 goals and failing to score themselves in any of those meetings.

Team news

Dundalk are once again without winger Steven Kinsella who continues his recovery from injury, however he is the only absentee and boss Kenny has everyone else available to him.

Finn Harps will be boosted by the return of Ethan Boyle, Damian McNulty, Caolan McAleer and Danny Morrissey from suspension. However, Ciaran O’Connor isn’t available as he is on loan from Dundalk. Paddy McCourt is a concern after hobbling off in the latter stages of the Hoops game while Packie Mailey and Barry Molloy are also doubts.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk): "That’s five clean sheets out of six that we have kept now. The players are in good form and scoring goals. They are playing well at the minute and we came back after the break with a good win last week against Drogheda United. We have a great respect for Finn Harps certainly, they are a good team and we expect a tough game but we want to continue in the vein of form that we are in."

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps)

"They have hit top form again after that big win over Drogheda. There is never a good time to play Dundalk and that’s especially true now. We haven’t scored against them since coming back into the Premier Division and they gave us a real hiding in Ballybofey last season. We will be under savage pressure against the quality that they have."

Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United (8pm)

Stephen Bradley’s men are back at home this week after picking up a big three points away to Finn Harps last time out and will be all out for another victory against Drogheda United before travelling to Iceland next week for their Europa League clash with Stjarnan.

The Boynesiders haven't scored in their last six games and suffered an embarrassing 6-0 defeat at home to local rivals Dundalk last week and will be looking for a result in Tallaght to lift themselves back out of the relegation zone.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: Bradley will have to plan without Graham Burke and David McAllister who are both suspended for this clash. Paul Corry will also miss out with a knee injury.

Drogheda will be without the suspended Thomas Byrne while Gavin Brennan misses out again through injury. Jake Hyland and Kevin Farragher should be available having overcome knocks.