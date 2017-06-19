Celtic midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has been recalled to the Ireland squad for the upcoming friendly international agaisnt Scotland.

The Women’s National Team face Scotland at Raith Rovers’ Stark Park in their final game before the 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign begins in September.

Head coach Colin Bell has also recalled Shelbourne Ladies forward Leanne Kiernan, who has recently recovered from injury, to the 21-player squad for the on 7 July clash.

Sunderland forward Stephanie Roche has been included in the squad but will face a fitness test having sustained a hamstring injury on the final day of the Women’s Super League Spring Series.

"We’ve brought Ruesha Littlejohn back into the squad as well as Leanne Kiernan," said Bell.

"We’ve got to assess Stephanie’s fitness ahead of the match considering her injury in the final game of the season and a decision will be made in due course."

UCD forward Dearbhaile Beirne, Peamount United forward Heather Payne and Cork City WFC goalkeeper Amanda Budden all remain in the squad having impressed during the Iceland camp.

"It is the final game before we start our World Cup qualification campaign so it is important we continue to improve on the form we’ve shown this year," Bell added.

"I was really impressed with the spirit and determination shown against a strong Iceland side in difficult conditions and I’ll be looking for the same qualities in Scotland for what should be another difficult test.

"Scotland are currently in a pre-European Championships camp whilst our players will be coming back from holiday.

"The individual responsibility of my players will be vital and I’ve every confidence that the players will be well prepared for the game.

"I’d also like to thank Houston Dash for making Denise O’Sullivan available for selection outside of the international window."

Republic of Ireland WNT squad v Scotland

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Emma Byrne (Brighton and Hove Albion), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading WFC), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Louise Quinn (Arsenal Ladies), Niamh Fahey (Chelsea WFC), Megan Campbell (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Karen Duggan (UCD Waves), Denise O’Sullivan (Houston Dash), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Ruesha Littlejohn (Celtic), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Stephanie Roche (Sunderland Ladies), Alex Kavanagh (Shelbourne Ladies).

Forwards: Aine O’Gorman (UCD Waves), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves), Leanne Kiernan (Shelbourne Ladies), Heather Payne (Peamount United), Katie McCabe (Arsenal Ladies).