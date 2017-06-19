Dundalk will play Norwegian champions Rosenborg in the second round of Champions League qualifying.

The Lilywhites will be at home in the first leg with Stephen Kenny's men set to travel to Trondheim for the return game.

The tie will be played on 11/12 & 18/19 July.

Celtic will face the winners of the tie between Linfield and San Marino outfit La Fiorita in what could be a fascinating encounter should the Blues progress.

Cork City, Derry City and Shamrock Rovers will learn their Europa League opponents in the next hour.