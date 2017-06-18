Dundalk, Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and Derry City will learn their opponents in Europe as the draws for the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa League are made on Monday.

The Lilywhites enter at the second round stage of Champions League qualifying and will be unseeded despite their memorable run last year to the Europa League group stages. Linfield will be seeded in the first round.

The other League of Ireland trio will be in the first round of the Europa draw, with all sides unseeded again.

St Johnstone, Rangers, Crusaders, Coleraine and Ballymena United are also in Europa League draw.

The opening leg of the Champions League's second qualifying rounds will be played on 11 and 12 July with the second legs the following week.

The Europa League's first round ties will take place on 29 June 29 and 6 July.

The draws get underway at 12pm.