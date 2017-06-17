Sligo Rovers face Galway United in a crucial game at the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight at The Showgrounds.

It’s the final game of this week's top flight series with fellow struggles St Patrick’s Athletic, Finn Harps and Drogheda United suffering defeats last night, so both sides will see this clash as a major opportunity.

Galway could move off bottom spot and indeed out of the relegation zone with a win, while Sligo would move up to eighth will all three points.

In team news, Rovers’ Liam Martin has made a speedy recovery from an ankle problem that looked set to rule him out for most of the month and is fit. Daniel Kearns is likely to return for the Bohemians game next week.

Chris Kenny is suspended following an accumulation of yellow cards.

Galway’s Gavan Holohan and David Cawley will both miss out due to suspension.

Eoin McCormack is eligible to make his debut after signing from Ballinasloe Town

Sligo manager Gerard Lyttle said: "We felt disappointment as we parted after the Harps game for the mid-season break. We have done okay since I've coming in - just okay- and we need to start winning games.

"We played nearly all of the top teams in May with some good draws and wanted June to be about winning games, starting with Harps. So it was disappointment and we left the players with a message ahead of their break. This week we have seen a focus in training and they must bring that into Saturday."

Counterpart Shane Keegan is aware of the magnitude of the game: "Any game between the teams in the bottom six is going to be huge.

"We were disappointed with our results heading into the mid-season break but we felt we played well against Derry City. We gave ourselves too much of a mountain to climb and we can’t afford slow starts in games."

Sligo are offering 20% off entry for fans attending the All-Ireland Football Championship Round 1A qualifier with Antrim in Markievicz Park earlier in the day in a unique initative. Kick-off is 7:45pm.