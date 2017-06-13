Cristiano Ronaldo has denied ever hiding any income from the taxman or committing any tax fraud in Spain.

The denial arrives hours after a tax fraud lawsuit was filed against him in Madrid.

"There is no tax evasion scheme ... There has never been any hiding nor any intention to hide anything," Gestifute, the agency representing the Real Madrid player, said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office in Madrid filed a suit against Ronaldo for allegedly defrauding Spanish tax authorities of €14.7 million between 2011 and 2014.

The Portuguese footballer is accused of knowingly using a "business structure" to hide income made from image rights.

Madrid's state prosecutor alleges that Ronaldo used a shell company in the Virgin Islands to "hide his total income" from the Spanish tax authorities.

The office claims that the footballer declared total earnings of €11.5 million between 2011 and 2014 when his real income was close to €43 million.

Gestifute said it would publish documents to show the Portuguese player had not created such a structure and had instead used firms he had owned since his time at Manchester United that both British and Spanish tax authorities had been aware of.

The agency also said the case could relate to different interpretations between the British and Spanish tax systems over where to declare some revenues but would in any case not constitute fraud.

The player has denied the allegations.