Antoine Griezmann has signed a one-year contract extension with Atletico Madrid.

The France forward, who had been linked with a move to Manchester United, is now tied to the Rojiblancos until 2022.

An Atletico statement read: "Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with Antoine Griezmann to extend his contract by one more season.

"The French striker has signed his new contract with the club, which extends now until June 30, 2022."