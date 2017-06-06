Austria are coming to Dublin knowing that they must win Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland if they are to realistically remain in contention for a place in next summer’s tournament in Russia.

That’s the opinion of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, who feels that Marcel Koller’s side will land in Dublin looking to exact revenge for Ireland’s 1-0 Vienna victory in November, but more importantly to remain in the chase for a top-two finish in Group D.

Sunday’s visitors currently sit fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Serbia and Ireland, who are both currently on 11 points, and unless Koller’s side can gain ground on the leaders at the Aviva on Sunday, they will face an uphill battle to make up the points with just four games remaining.

O’Neill is planning for victory but also knows that a draw is not the worst result in the world, as long as the "points differential" remains at, at least, four points by full-time.

"They have to come and probably try to win the game themselves"

The Ireland manager has committed to his team playing on the front foot, as they did in the away fixture in Vienna, and with Austria coming for the win, Sunday’s qualifier should prove a most entertaining affair, with both sides taking an attacking approach to the contest.

"They have to come and probably try to win the game themselves to get into it and really it is up to us to try to keep that points differential between us, so I think it's all to play for," said O’Neill at this afternoon’s press conference.

"They have probably dropped a couple of points that they maybe didn't expect – maybe all three against us, which was not on the agenda. They were strong favourites that night and that was only a few months ago, so they might be disappointed with their haul of points at the moment.

"I still think they are a top-quality nation."

O’Neill takes with "a pinch of salt" the rumours of disruption in the Austria camp, and is expecting a very good side to turn up for Sunday’s encounter.

Whether rumours of unrest are true or not, Koller’s side is missing key players, including Marko Arnautovic and Stefan Ilsanker, who are suspended, while Marcel Sabitzer is out injured. Andreas Ulmer turned down his call-up, as the Red Bull Salzburg man is getting married.

"I really do take that with a pinch of salt," said O’Neill.

"Because so many times down throughout the years, situations like that seem to develop and it's exactly the opposite when you get on to the field of play."



Both sides arrive at this end-of-season international clash having taken very different paths to get here.

Ireland, of course, managed to squeeze in a training camp ahead of two friendly internationals before this week’s preparations at the FAI HQ.

Austria, on the other hand, chose not to engage in any friendly activity and come into the game with no fixtures under their belt since late March, when they drew with Finland in a friendly encounter.

O’Neill admitted that his side got tired in their first match back after their domestic season finished and the manager will probably be expecting this Austria side to also fade in the latter stages on Sunday.

So while O’Neill appears to be quite content with his side’s preparations going into the match, he would not admit to enjoying a mental edge over his counterpart, coming off the back of a strong performance and result on Sunday at the Aviva.

"It was important for us to play some games because the Championship had finished so very early, so we had done a little bit of training down in Cork and then we had the friendly game against Mexico.

"After Mexico you could have turned around and said the players will have lost a lot of confidence because they were well beaten in the match, but I never looked at it like that. I felt we had got tired in the game pretty quickly, which is understandable.

"With some of the Premier league players playing for us against Uruguay, it was a confidence booster, but I think that I was happy with the preparation and I think that it was important to us. But that might be totally different to what the Austrians feel.

"We will just give it everything we've got – everything – and genuinely have no regrets"

"They might feel that just coming in, playing in the game, getting ready for it, is the type of preparation that they want.

"Everyone to their own."

Ireland take on Austria at 5:00pm on Sunday and they will then be able to sit back and watch fellow group challengers Serbia and Wales go head to head in Belgrade (kick-off 7:45pm).

O’Neill knows that nothing definitive can be decided this week, he is well aware of the importance of these two fixtures in determining the final outcome of this group.

And when the dust settles on this qualifying campaign, the manager is in no doubt that Ireland will have no regrets about how they competed in this tough Group D.

"I don't think it will decide things. It is a big week, but because you can only afford yourself 10 matches, every game is as important.

"I keep going back to the time that we started out in the Euros – Aiden McGeady's goals against Georgia proved every bit as important as the goal that Shane Long scored against Germany, so that's the way it is.

"You have to try to accumulate points along the way. At the minute, we are doing fine, but the second half is the real business end of things and we have to really, really just be on our mettle, be very, very strong.

"We weren't at full strength against Wales, but we managed to get something out of the game and Sunday will be exactly the same.

"We will just give it everything we've got – everything – and genuinely have no regrets."