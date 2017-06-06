The Republic of Ireland are refusing to underestimate the threat Austria will pose in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium, despite going into the game as favourites to take all three points.

Martin O’Neill’s men recorded a 1-0 win in Vienna in November and currently occupy second spot in Group D of European qualification, with Serbia topping the group on goal difference.

Austria, who have already been beaten twice in their five qualifiers, are fourth in the group, and trail the top two by four points.

However, Shane Duffy and Harry Arter were keen to play down Ireland’s mantle as favourites at a press conference in Abbotstown earlier today.

"I still think they’re’ a top team," Duffy said.

"Obviously, they had disappointing Euros and so far it’s not been great for them, but we knew out there that it was a tough game. "We could easily have been two or three down after 15 minutes.

"It’s another top European team. We’ve got to go an try an beat them to get to the World Cup."

Duffy, who has helped Brighton to secure promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club, indicated that Ireland will attempt to capitalise on home advantage on Sunday and impose themselves on Austria form kick-off.

"That’s the aim for every game," Duffy insisted.

"Obviously, some games go different, where you can’t really dominate against the top teams.

"But I think the manager’s aim every game is to go out and set the tempo and try and get a good start and try and take it to them.

"I think that’s what we’ll try and do on Sunday.

"We’re at home, with a big crowd.

"We know it’s huge, it’s another step to where we want to be.

"We want to play well, attacking, get at them, but we’ve got to be careful because they’re a good team and they’ll be strong.

"But as the manager said, we’ll be ready to take it to them and we’ll hopefully give the crowd a good game, and hopefully for us, three points."

Arter put in a man-of-the-match performance in Sunday’s impressive 3-1 victory over Uruguay in Dublin, which provided a welcome fillip after an experimental Ireland side were rolled over by Mexico on the same scoreline in New Jersey just days beforehand.

The Bournemouth midfielder echoed Duffy’s sentiments on the favourites’ tag Ireland bestowed on Ireland.

"I don’t think we’ve thought that at all," he said.

"Our mindset will be no different to when we faced them out in Austria.

"As players, you never really take the odds sort of way approaching football.

"You don’t look at it and think ‘we’re favourites, we have to do things differently’.

"We’re quite confident in the way we approach games and we’ll ne approaching this no differently to the way we did over there.

"If we’re able to do that, I’m sure we’ll end up with another positive result."

Arter’s display against the two-time World Cup winners could see him force his way into the starting line-up for Sunday’s game.

"Every opportunity that I get that the manager gives me, I need to try and take with both hands," he said.

"There’s a group of players that, rightly so, have cemented their place in the team, but then there’s obviously players like myself, that haven’t. So, that game for me was as big as the Austria game, and hopefully I get an opportunity to play."

Arter’s hunger and malleability was all too obvious when questioned about his preferred role in the Ireland midfield.

"My best role is whatever the manager wants me to do," he said.

"I’d be more than prepared to play in any position, but I’ve been playing for Bournemouth for numerous years and we’ve always been playing 4-4-2.

"We started against Austria with almost a diamond-like formation and Glenn [Whelan] had to go off and David Meyler came on, and with that, I felt the manager probably realised that me and David are not complete sitters or not as much as Glenn is and probably just wanted to balance us off as a two [by adjusting formation].

"But with that, I felt we started to dominate the game a little bit better.

"Maybe it was just more comfortable for myself and David to play as a flat two.

"I’d say from 20-25 minutes on, we really settled into the game."