Bohemians v Drogheda United, Dalymount Park, 7.45pm

Pete Mahon's Drogheda United are desperately seeking three points to nudge them away from the drop zone heading into the mid-season break. They're a point outside the bottom three and come into this one off the back of a dogged draw with Derry City.

In a congested mid-table, Bohemians sit seventh on 19 points with six league wins to their name so far this term, with only two of those wins coming at home.

Team news

Drogheda United: Richie Purdy and Lloyd Buckley are both out while Sean Thornton is suspended. The Drogs are hoping Ryan Masterson receives international clearance in time to feature.

Bohemians: Paddy Kavanagh, who missed last week's trip to Galway with a rib injury, remains a doubt. Dylan Hayes returns from suspension. Eoin Wearen (cruciate) and Ismahil Akinade (recovering from surgery to remove spleen) remain sidelined.

Gaffer talk

Keith Long (Bohemians): "We have lost too many games at Dalymount despite the fact that our attendances have been very good and our supporters have been right behind us in every game.

"We've let ourselves down to an extent at home so far this campaign. We need to start grinding out results and make home advantage pay. If we can do that and continue our decent away form, we will give ourselves every chance of climbing the table."

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United): "We haven’t hit the performance levels this season that I feel we are capable of but if we can match last week’s effort for the rest of the season we’ll be alright. It’s obviously an important game given that we’re heading into the break and where both clubs are in the table. The last thing you want is a negative result going into the break and leaving everything on a downer."

Derry City v Galway United, Maginn Park, 7.45pm

Team news

Derry City: Derry will be without strikers Mikhail Kennedy and Rory Patterson while talented midfielder Nicky Low also misses out with a bruised foot which hasn't healed properly, according to Shiels. Kennedy has sustained a broken toe while Patterson is not expected to return until after the break.

Galway United: Jesse Devers is ruled out with a bout of tonsillitis, while Gavan Holohan (groin) will be assessed before the game and is considered doubtful

Gaffer talk

Kenny Shiels (Derry City): "We need to do everything in our power to win the match,. But we also need to put in a performance. It’s important to win, but we’ve also got to get back to playing the way we can. We have worked on a quite a few things this week so, hopefully, there’s enough information and advice to help us to perform better."

Shane Keegan (Galway United): "You couldn’t ask for a tougher game, having to travel up to Buncrana to face Derry City, but it’s also an opportunity for us to show what we’re made of.

"We put on two good performances against Derry City already this season and that’s given us confidence."

Dundalk v Cork City, Oriel Park, 7.45pm

Champions Dundalk will be desperate to hand Cork City their first defeat of the season and slightly reduce the massive gap that City have opened up at the top, in a game that will be screened live on RTÉ Two from 7:30pm.

Dundalk go into the game trailing the Leesiders by 15 points in the table and are four points clear of Bray Wanderers who are third and also have a game in hand.

Cork remain unbeaten this season with 15 wins and a single draw, the draw coming away from home against Galway United early last month.

Team news

Dundalk: The Lilywhites have no suspension worries and may be able to welcome back injured pair Steven Kinsella and John Mountney to the squad from hamstring and groin injuries respectively. Other than that manager Stephen Kenny has a full squad to choose from.

Cork: Sean Maguire is fit despite picked up a gash on his leg last Friday night. Alan Bennett, Garry Buckley and Steven Beattie have trained this week, but will all be assessed ahead of the game tomorrow.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk): It’s our ambition to cement our place in the European spots. There are four or five clubs at the moment challenging for those European places.

"We have to earn the right to get into European competition like we have before. We have been in good form recently, we have played well and hopefully we can take that into the game tomorrow night against Cork City."

John Caulfield (Cork City): "Our total focus is to go there and get three points. Fridays result will not define the season. We are only half way through the season. There is a long way to go.

There is a serious amount of games to be played in July and August, points will be dropped and there will be lots of twists and turns. All we can do if keep focused on ourselves."

Limerick v Bray Wanderers, Markets Field

Team news

Limerick:

Bray Wanderers: Keith Buckley is the only doubt due to a foot injury which forced him to miss Tuesday's defeat to Shamrock Rovers.

Gaffer talk

Harry Kenny (Bray Wanderers): "We need to regroup after the Rovers game and prepare for Limerick. We will be going all out to secure the points before the mid-season break."

Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, the Showgrounds, 7.45pm

Sligo Rovers host neighbours Finn Harps at The Showgrounds with both sides looking for a win that would put some breathing room between them and the relegation zone.

Harps come into the game two points ahead of Sligo on 17 points but both teams are nervously peering over their shoulder at bottom side St Patrick's Athletic on 14 points.

Team news

Sligo Rovers: The hosts will be without Daniel Kearns (thigh) and Liam Martin (ankle). Kearns is expected to return in the middle of this month, but Martin will be out for up to five weeks with the knock sustained in Bray. John Russell is back in the Rovers side after missing last week's game as he welcomed the birth of his daughter.

Finn Harps: Caolan McAleer is a major injury doubt for Harps. The Omagh man has been nursing a foot injury for the last few weeks but was forced to come off before the finish of last Friday night’s win over Limerick.

Paddy McCourt is once again rated doubtful after he too came off injured last weekend. Barry Molloy didn’t feature in the squad for last Fright night because of a groin problem.The game will be the last in a Harps shirt for Michael Funston who finishes a career spanning over 300 games with the club.

One man who will definitely miss out this weekend is Danny Morrissey who will serve a one-game ban following his sending off in the 3-2 win over Limerick.

Gaffer talk

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo): "It's a game we have prepared right for. We have been saying for a while now that we need to be targeting teams around us. It's our own mini league.

Obviously Finn Harps are one of the team we would try to target. If you take away the top three teams, the rest of the teams are fighting in around. We're looking forward to it and the supporters getting behind us and cheering us on."

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): "We played them in the league in Ballybofey this season, we were very lucky to get a penalty right at the end to win the game. Kieran Sadlier had been causing us an awful lot of bother before we managed to score. They’re a good side. They’ve a new manager now in Gerard Lyttle and he looks like he’ll make a job of them."

Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick's Athletic, Tallaght Stadium, 8pm

There two fierce Dublin rivals go into their clash at Tallaght Stadium in very contrasting form. Shamrock Rovers appear to be finally finding their stride this season and a 2-0 win over Bray last time out saw them move within striking distance of the European places.

Meanwhile the Saints are rooted to the bottom of the table and struggling, but they are unbeaten at Tallaght in five games.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: Paul Corry is a long term absentee with a knee problem but other than that Rovers have no other injury concern. Dave McAllister will serve the second game of a three match suspension.

St Pat's: The Saints remain without the services of Darren Dennehy through an ankle injury, while brother Billy Dennehy also misses out having picked up a hamstring injury in training.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "We know it's a derby and no matter what form they're in they'll come here and it's different here but we've got to make sure that we're ready for that, that we play with the same energy and desire that we have the last few games. If we do that we're more than a match for anyone. But we can't underestimate anything Pat's are going to bring, we know they're very dangerous going forward."

Liam Buckley (St Pat's): "The game earlier in the season between the sides was very closely fought on the day. We edged it but generally speaking there’s always very little between the sides.""It’s a Dublin derby so you can expect the game to have a quick tempo throughout.

"We are looking to bounce back from last week’s defeats to Harps and Dundalk so the lads have been looking to work on a few things in training so when it comes to kick-off, we apply ourselves right and try to get a result."