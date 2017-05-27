St Patrick’s Athletic manager Liam Buckley has challenged his players to "get us out of this trouble" after the Saints slumped to the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

Dundalk earned a 2-0 win at Richmond Park as Michael Duffy and David McMillan found the net and results elsewhere means Buckley’s side are now 12th in the table.

The Pat’s manager said: "We’ll be back in on Saturday, working away at it. Every game we’re trying to get a result. We have a new group this year. We’re struggling to pick up wins.

"We have to keep on working on fitness, organisation, everything, because we are the only ones that can get us out of this trouble that we are in.

"The bottom seven or eight are worried, not just the bottom three."

The Lilywhites were relatively comfortable in Inchicore, leaving Buckley to rue the Saints’ struggles in front of goal

"In fairness Dundalk played well this evening. I think if we played like that last Monday we would have got something out of that game. It’s disappointing.

"In the final third Dundalk have better quality. Conor O’Malley has made a few good saves. From our end of it we haven’t done well enough in the final third. We kept good possession of it, we just need that bit better quality. We were better in the second half.

"We conceded the first goal from a stupid free-kick from our end of it. It’s another set play conceded. It doesn’t help."

For Stephen Kenny, he is pleased with his side finding consistency despite still trailing Cork City by 15 points.

"I thought we created a lot of chances in the game," the Dundalk boss said.

"We played well. We gave the ball away carelessly early on but then we found our rhythm and created some great chances. It was obviously a great finish by Michael Duffy for the first goal.

"The second goal wouldn’t come for us so the game was in the balance and we had to defend at times. We created several chances but couldn’t get that second goal. But thankfully David McMillan scored that second goal and took that pressure off.

"That’s our fourth consecutive clean sheet. There has been a big improvement in that regards and we deserved our win really.

"There is good fluidity in the team. Michael Duffy and Jamie McGrath are really settling in now. Niclas Vemmelund in today and Sean Hoare – they have done very well in recent weeks. We’ll take the win."

It’s a must-win game for Dundalk next Friday as Cork travel to Oriel Park.

Kenny said he is just happy to see improved away form - something that was previously key to their titles wins.

"We’ll get ourselves ready. We’re glad to get the win tonight because our away form wasn’t up to the standard we have had. Now we have had two good wins in Limerick and against St Pat’s so that’s more like it."