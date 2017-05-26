Michael Duffy's stunning free-kick set Dundalk on their way to a comfortable win 2-0 against St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park.

The former Celtic winger left Conor O'Malley helpless with a beautifully hit effort in the 21st minute that gave Stephen Kenny's side a well-deserved lead at the break.

Pat's huffed and puffed without ever really looking like they would get back into it and David McMillan secured the win for the reigning champions in the 68th minute.

Cork City extended their unbeaten run at start of the new SSE Airtricity League season to 16 games as defeated Shamrock Rovers 4-1 at Turners Cross.

Goals from Gearoid Morrissey, Johnny Dunleavy and a Ryan Delaney brace allowed the Leesiders to overturn Trevor Clarke’s exceptional opener and maintain their 15 point lead over Dundalk in the title race.

Draw specialists Derry City picked up their seventh in nine games with a 0-0 draw and were a shade fortunate to do so as a spirited Drogheda side collected another vital point in their battle against relegation.

However, some of the gloss was taken off the scoreline from the home side’s point of view by a serious injury to their highly rated goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness.

Bohemians moved within touching distance of the European places as Lorcan Fitzgerald scored a wonder goal and they beat Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park.

It finished level when these sides met earlier in the campaign but Dinny Corcorcan gifted Bohemians a fifth-minute lead.

That was added to by Fitzgerald before half-time and they led 2-0 at the break. Ronan Murray breathed life into the Galway challenge with a stunning free-kick but they could not find an equaliser.

Michael Leahy scored a brace as Sligo Rovers twice came from behind to earn a deserved point at the Carlisle Grounds.

Central defender Leahy had scored the equaliser at St Patrick’s Athletic a fortnight ago.

And he used his head again, and on the double this time, to salvage a draw in a rollercoaster game on the north Wicklow coast after goals from Aaron Greene and Dylan Connolly had twice put Bray in front.

Finn Harps produced back-to-back victories for the first time this season courtesy of a3-2 success over Limerick in Ballybofey.

A Ciaran O’Connor goal put the home side in front before a free-kick from Lee-J Lynch from the touchline flew into the Harps net for a Limerick leveller.

However, a goal from Danny Morrissey edged Harps back in front just before the midpoint of the first half and Caolan McAleer added a superb third approaching half-time.