Bray Wanderers v Sligo Rovers, Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm

Bray Wanderers will be aiming to return to winning ways in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division when they entertain Sligo Rovers on Friday night.

A defeat on Friday against Bohemians and a draw away to Drogheda on Tuesday have s seen the Wanderers come under pressure from the teams behind them.

Cork City edged out Sligo Rovers 2-1 on Monday night.

Team news

Bray Wanderers: John Sullivan came off early in the draw against Drogheda and is struggling with a back injury. Daragh Noone is still out with a thigh strain.

Sligo Rovers: Daniel Kearns is out with a thigh injury. John Russell is doubtful as his wife is due to give birth to their first child and may not travel.

Gaffer talk

Harry Kenny (Bray Wanderers): "We need to try and get back to winning ways against Sligo Rovers on Friday. We weren’t at our best in both the Bohs and Drogheda games.The Bohemians keeper was very good on the night and made some excellent saves. A draw in Drogheda was a fair result on Tuesday night with a clean sheet being a positive to take from the game."

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo Rovers): "It was so disappointing on Monday. You would accept if you lost the game in a manner where you are cut open with a good passing move but I don’t think Cork will get two easier goals all season. The first one was errors from three or four players and then straight in from a corner. We were all frustrated but I do think we are getting there. "

Cork City v Shamrock Rovers, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm

Cork City head into their third game in seven days when they face Shamrock Rovers at Turner’s Cross.

The Leesiders extended their unbeaten run in the league to 15 games and come into this fixture against Shamrock Rovers on the back of a comfortable victory over Drogheda United last Friday and a hard fought 2-1 win away to Sligo Rovers on Monday night.

The sides’ previous meeting took place at Tallaght Stadium on St Patricks Day, where City ran out 2-1 winners with Sean Maguire scoring both goals.

Rovers ended Galway United’s decent run of form on Monday night with a 2-0 victory.

Team news

Cork City: Garry Buckley will be assessed before the game. Buckley was due to play Monday night but was forced to withdraw. Karl Sheppard, Steven Beattie and Gearóid Morrissey have trained this week, but their participation remains in some doubt.

Shamrock Rovers: Dave Webster and Pico Lopes are winning their fitness battles ahead of the game. Ryan Connolly has made a remarkably speedy recovery from his foot injury and is available, but a knee problem means Paul Corry remains sidelined.

Gaffer talk

John Caufield (Cork City): "To us, every game is a big game and this already looks like it’s going to be a full house. Shamrock Rovers are always a great attraction. The challenge for us is that we keep performing at our level. If we underestimate or disrespect anyone then we will be in trouble. Stephen Bradley came in midway through last season and laid his foundations. They have since went out and invested massively in the off-season. They have brought in some real quality players, Finn, Connolly, Lopes, McAllister and Burke. They had seven or eight good players and have now brought in about 10 real quality players. We expect a massive challenge"

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "It's going to be a good game. Cork are obviously flying, they're top of the league and beating everyone that they come up against. It's going to be a really tough game, we know that but we just have to go and play our game and try to impose ourselves on them as much as possible and see what happens. We know what Cork are good at and what they're going to bring so we just have to make sure we show up and bring our good attributes and make a proper game of it. The players are playing with confidence at the moment. We look dangerous going forward, I think you can see that in patches against Derry and especially the second half against Galway."

Drogheda United v Derry City, United Park 7.45pm

Drogheda United will go in search of their first win in six games when they host Derry City.

Following successive defeats, Drogheda were held to a scoreless draw at home to Bray Wanderers on Tuesday.

Derry City come in to the encounter on the back of a scoreless draw against Dundalk at Oriel Park on Tuesday.

Team news

Drogheda United: The home side will welcome back Gavin Brennan and Sean Thornton from illness, while Ciaran McGuigan is expected to be available after overcoming a minor knock. Forward Ryan Masterson could make his debut after signing from Hyde United if international clearance is granted ahead of kick-off.

Derry City: The Candystripes make the trip to United Park without sidelined striker Rory Patterson, who is likely to be their only injury absentee.

Gaffer talk

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United): "It’ll be a completely different challenge to the Bray game. Derry are a much more intricate side who will try and play through you rather than going long. They are one of the best sides in the league and have a really talented squad. It’s a tough turnaround for the squad having to play three games in a week so we took Wednesday off. The league table is so tight down at the bottom and we know that every result is vital. We have our head above water at the moment and we need to keep it that way."

Kenny Shiels (Derry City) speaking to the Derry Journal: "Their ground and pitch is tight, so there isn’t as much space to place but hopefully we can shine through that, because our boys are quite good in tight areas. So we’ll be looking to try and penetrate a little bit with the ball."

Galway United v Bohemians, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Galway United will be gunning for a response after a disappointing 2-0 loss against Shamrock Rovers on Monday night at Tallaght Stadium.

Visitors Bohemians also suffered defeat in the capital, losing 2-1 at home to Limerick.

Team news

Galway United: Ronan Murray returns after serving a suspension against Shamrock Rovers. There are concerns over the fitness of Vinny Faherty (knee), David Cawley (ankle) and Marc Ludden (ankle), with all three due to be assessed ahead of the match.

Bohemians: Captain Derek Pender, a late withdrawal for the starting line-up against Limerick on Tuesday, remains a doubt with a groin injury.

Paddy Kavanagh is set to miss out with a rib injury sustained in the same game, while Dylan Hayes is suspended after his late red card.

Eoin Wearen (cruciate) and Ismahil Akinade (recovering from surgery to remove spleen) remain sidelined.

Gaffer talk

Shane Keegan (Galway United): "It's a difficult game. Obviously, Bohemians’ win against Bray Wanderers was an absolutely fantastic result for them, they probably would've hoped to get something out of the Limerick game. They're a good side with talent and a lot of experience. It doesn't surprise me that they're doing quite well. It will be a tough game for us. Our home form has been decent so far, it would be great to get back-to-back home wins before the mid-season break. We are capable of delivering it. "

St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park, 7.45pm

St Patrick’s Athletic host SSE Airtricity League champions Dundalk as they look to bounce back to form. The Saints will be looking for an improvement against the Lilywhites

having suffered a 3-1 defeat to Finn Harps last Monday, while Dundalk were held to a scoreless draw by Derry City on Tuesday.

Keith Long (Bohemians): To follow

St Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk, Richmond Park, 7.45pm

St Patrick’s Athletic host SSE Airtricity League champions Dundalk as they look to bounce back to form. The Saints will be looking for an improvement against the Lilywhites having suffered a 3-1 defeat to Finn Harps last Monday, while Dundalk were held to a scoreless draw by Derry City on Tuesday.

Team news

St Patrick’s Athletic: The Saints will be without the services of defender Darren Dennehy, who

continues to recover from injury. Otherwise, manager Liam Buckley has a full squad to select from.

Dundalk: Stephen Kenny will once again be without the injured Brian Gartland (hamstring), Shane Grimes (muscle) and John Mountney (groin), with Steven Kinsella looking to make the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Gaffer talk

Liam Buckley (St Patrick’s Athletic): "The lads are really motivated to get a result on Friday as we just

didn’t perform in the first 45 minutes against Finn Harps. When you lose a game, the natural feeling is to want to put it right straight away so the game coming around quickly for us is good in some ways. Dundalk defeated us earlier in the season in Oriel Park, but we were competitive against them for large parts so we have to go into the game looking to repeat large parts of that and improve further. We’ve

improved in our recent home fixtures so we know we need to continue on that for the rest of the season."

Gary Rogers (Dundalk goalkeeper): "It’s important that we pick up a win on Friday night. We beat St. Patrick’s Athletic earlier in the season at Oriel but it’s going to be a difficult game up in Richmond on Friday. We have to go to Inchicore and get an important win. We have improved over the last few weeks, you can see that and we have to pick things up again tomorrow and get back to winning."

Finn Harps v Limerick, Finn Park, 8pm

Finn Harps will be aiming to make it back-to-back home victories when Ollie Horgan’s outfit host Limerick in Ballybofey.

That will be a big ask against a side under a new manager and who come to Finn Park on the back of a fine 2-1 win over Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Tuesday night. However, Harps did get that morale-boosting three points against St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday

Team news

Finn Harps: Ciaran O’Connor and Kilian Cantwell are back from suspension, but Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy are extremely doubtful. Gareth Harkin and Caolan McAleer weren’t fit to train on Wednesday night. BJ Banda and Eddie Dsane remain longer-term absentees.

Limerick: To follow

Gaffer talk

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): "Myself and Paul Hegarty watched Limerick in Dalymount on Tuesday night and they are a very good side. They got a crucial win against Bohs and the new manager Neil McDonald will be looking to Finn Park as a venue where he can get another three points. Limerick will still be looking to play in Europe next season."

Neil McDonald (Limerick): To follow