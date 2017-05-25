The clash of SSE Airtricity Premier Division champions Dundalk and leaders Cork City will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Friday week.

Joanne Cantwell will present live coverage on 2 June from 7.25pm at Oriel Park as the Lilywhites look to close the gap on John Caulfield’s men.

Alan Cawley and Richie Sadlier will be alongside Joanne with Adrian Eames and Brian Kerr on commentary for the 7.30pm kick-off.

City were 2-0 winners over the three-in-a-row champions in the first league meeting earlier in the season.