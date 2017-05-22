Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has said there is a 'six out of 10' chance of him joining Manchester United this summer.

The France international has been persistently linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months and it now seems there could be some substance to the speculation.

Griezmann, 26, made the admission as a guest on the French TV programme Quotidien.

Asked about the plausibility of a move to United, Griezmann agreed it was "possible". When pressed further and asked the probability on a scale of one to 10, Griezmann said: "Six."

He was then asked if he understood what he was saying, and replied: "Yes."

It may also not be long before a decision is made on Griezmann's future, whether he stays at Atletico or moves elsewhere.

"I should know more in the next two weeks," he said.

Past reports have claimed Griezmann, who scored 26 goals for Atletico this season, could cost United up to €95m