Ireland head coach Colin Bell has stated that there are no guarantees in his squad as the Women’s national team begin preparations for their upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bell has begun the process of introducing new faces into is squad ahead of the qualifiers, which begins in September against Northern Ireland and the Ireland coach has drafted several new players into his set-up for an upcoming friendly with Iceland.

"No single place in the squad is guaranteed and I want to assess as many options as possible ahead of the start of the qualification campaign," said Bell.

"It will be a difficult game as Iceland have qualified for the European Championships but I want to see us to continue to build momentum towards September."

"The next two internationals against Iceland and Scotland in July will be crucial in our preparations for the start of the World Cup qualifying campaign."

The clash with Iceland takes place at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, 8 June and Peamount United forward Heather Payne, who starred for the Women’s Under-17 side in the recent European Championships, has received her first call-up as well as UCD Waves forward Dearbhaile Beirne.

"There is plenty of competition for places throughout the squad and I'm really looking forward to working with a few new faces," added Bell.

"I was with the U17s squad at the European Championships and I was impressed by Heather Payne so it will be a great experience for her to step up to the senior squad.

Shelbourne Ladies midfield duo Alex Kavanagh and Roma McLaughlin have been promoted to the senior squad from the Under-19 set-up, while Cork City goalkeeper Amanda Budden also comes into the squad as five Continental Tyres Women's National League teams are represented.

Defender Louise Quinn recently moved to Arsenal and scored a brace of headers in yesterday's 4-2 win over Birmingham City in the Women's Super League, while Diane Caldwell is set to line out in the German DFB Pokal Final for SC Sand on Saturday ahead of linking up with the squad.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad v Iceland

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (Manchester City), Emma Byrne (Brighton and Hove Albion), Amanda Budden (Cork City WFC).

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Arsenal), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Harriet Scott (Reading), Megan Campbell (Manchester City), Niamh Fahey (Chelsea), Sophie Perry (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (Houston Dash), Megan Connolly (Florida State University), Alex Kavanagh (Shelbourne Ladies), Roma McLaughlin (Shelbourne Ladies), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Stephanie Roche (Sunderland), Karen Duggan (UCD Waves).

Strikers: Heather Payne (Peamount United), Dearbhaile Beirne (UCD Waves), Claire O'Riordan (Wexford Youths), Aine O'Gorman (UCD Waves).