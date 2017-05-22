Manchester United will play Serie A side Sampdoria at the Aviva Stadium on 2 August.

The Premier League giants take on Ajax in the Europa League final this Wednesday desperate to add a second trophy to the cabinet this season and earn a spot in next season's Champions League.

It's been a mixed campaign for Jose Mourinho's expensive squad, who have already captured the League Cup but could only manage a sixth-placed league finish.

Nonetheless they remain a huge draw and, with an army of Irish fans, Mourinho's men sure to fill the Lansdowne Road ground. United last visited Dublin seven years ago, when they beat an Airtricity League XI 7-1.

Sampdoria may have slipped from their 90s glory days - they won their only Scudetto to date in 1991 with a team that included Gianluca Vialli, Attilio Lombardo and Roberto Manici - but Marco Giampaolo's men remain an established top-flight side; they're currently tenth with a game to go.

RTÉ pundit Liam Brady was speaking at the Aviva Stadium at the announcement of the fixture, and says United will be facing one of the most popular sides in Italy.

Brady, who spent two seasons with Sampdoria during his six-year stay in Italy in the 1980s, is looking forward to the friendly fixture.

"This will be a full house. It's going to be great for Sampdoria to come here and play in the Aviva Stadium," he said.

"There's a lot of history to Sampdoria. They are one of Italy's favourite teams and I have the fondest memories of my time."

Ed Woodward, Manchester United Executive Vice Chairman, said: "The team has a good variety of games over the summer, playing in great stadiums and allowing a large number of our global family of fans to see live games across the world.

Massimo Ienca, Sampdoria General Secretary, said the club is honoured to be featuring in the event.

"It's a great honour for U.C. Sampdoria to take part in this prestigious international event in Dublin.

"We recently commemorated the 25th anniversary of our European Cup Final against Barcelona at Wembley - the pinnacle of our club's long history. Now, as then, Sampdoria are a respected club flying our unique flag and colours around the world.