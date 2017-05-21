Chelsea celebrated lifting the Premier League trophy with a record 30th win as relegated Sunderland were dispatched with ease at Stamford Bridge.

Javier Manquillo gave Sunderland a shock third-minute lead, but Chelsea responded as Willian, Eden Hazard, Pedro and Michy Batshuayi, with a late double, earned a 5-1 victory.

The result ensured the Blues became the first side in a 38-game season to win 30 games.

Terry handed over the captain's armband to Gary Cahill after a guard of honour which marked his first-half substitution and final Stamford Bridge appearance for Chelsea.

And Antonio Conte will seek to end his first season as head coach with a double with victory in next Saturday's FA Cup final with Arsenal.

Josh Harrop introduced himself to Old Trafford in some style as the debutant's stunning strike set the youngest Manchester United team in Premier League history on course for victory against Crystal Palace.

With Wednesday's make-or-break Europa League final against Ajax looming large, Jose Mourinho stuck to his word by resting numerous key players and handing four young prospects their full debut with sixth place already assured.

United's performance belied the starting line-up's tender average age of 22 years 284 days, with Harrop (pictured) marking his first appearance with a superb effort that kicked off a surprisingly comfortable 2-0 win against Palace.

Paul Pogba superbly set up the 21-year-old's memorable 15th-minute strike and quickly added to it, firing home and pointing to the sky after missing the previous two games following his father's death.

On an afternoon that some suggested could be Wayne Rooney's final competitive United appearance at Old Trafford, the 31-year-old received a standing ovation as he was replaced by 16-year-old Angel Gomes - the first Premier League player to have been born in the 21st century.

Harry Kane capped another prolific season with a second hat-trick in four days to secure the golden boot for the second successive season as Tottenham demolished relegated Hull 7-1.

The England striker fired four in Tottenham's 6-1 thrashing of fallen champions Leicester on Thursday to overtake Everton's Romelu Lukaku in the Premier League scoring charts and struck three more to take his tally to 29 for the season as Hull were torn apart.

Kane scored twice in the first half and completed his hat-trick midway through the second period, with Mauricio Pochettino's side celebrating their best top-flight finish since 1963 in fine style.

Two goals from Kane in the opening 13 minutes swept Tottenham in front and Dele Alli put the game to bed on the stroke of half-time.

Although Sam Clucas pulled one back for Hull midway through the second period, Victor Wanyama, Kane, Ben Davies' thunderbolt and Toby Alderweireld turned the final game of the season into a rout.

Jamie Vardy rescued a point for Leicester as the outgoing champions ended their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

The England striker netted his 16th goal of the season as last term's Premier League title winners finished 12th after a turbulent year.

Junior Stanislas opened the scoring for Bournemouth after just 57 seconds but the Cherries could not hang on and they needed Ryan Allsop to again deny Vardy, who also had a goal disallowed for offside.

The draw sealed ninth place for Bournemouth - their highest league position in their 118-year history.

Leicester's attention now turns to resolving the future of manager Craig Shakespeare, with talks expected this week over whether he will stay as boss beyond June.

Andre Ayew headed a second-half winner as West Ham gatecrashed Burnley's party by snatching a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor.

Already assured of Premier League survival and their highest finish since 1975, the Clarets were in the mood to celebrate on the final day and Sam Vokes enlivened the atmosphere further by putting them ahead.

But Sofiane Feghouli responded with a quick leveller and, after Sean Dyche's men wasted several chances to reclaim the lead, Ayew punished the hosts by pouncing on a rebound after 72 minutes.

Southampton suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke in what may prove Claude Puel's final game as manager.

Their club's hierarchy had revealed plans to review his position at the season's end, offering him minimal support, and after their latest defeat and inability to score for a fifth straight game at home, may act despite finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Increasing hostility from the club's supporters will also add further pressure on the Frenchman's position, whose team lost after a second-half header from Peter Crouch that took Stoke to 13th.

From space on the right wing, Geoff Cameron crossed towards Crouch and, with ease amid a challenge from the small Cedric, as he once did so often for the home team, the forward routinely headed into the back of the net.

Fernando Llorente crowned Swansea's fine finish to the Premier League season as his late strike overcame West Brom.

Llorente's 15th goal of the season - 11 of which have come at the Liberty Stadium - saw Swansea complete a second-half recovery after Jonny Evans had headed West Brom into a 33rd-minute lead.

Jordan Ayew equalised with his first Swansea goal before Llorente swept home substitute Luciano Narsingh's cross four minutes from time.

It was a goal worth two Premier League places, as Swansea capitalised on defeats for Burnley and Watford to rise to 15th in the final standings and earn an extra £4million in Premier League prize money.

Tony Pulis' side have tailed off badly since reaching the 40-point mark and end the season in 10th spot.