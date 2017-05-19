Dinny Corcoran’s double saw Bohemians land their third away win of the season and take down high-flying Bray Wanderers 2-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Carlisle Grounds.

A Tim Clancy header gave Bray a deserved first-half lead before Corcoran landed his sixth and seventh goals of the season to bring Bohs to 16 points.

Shane Supple produced an excellent save in the final minute of normal time to deny Aaron Greene in what was an inspired performance.

Supple was at his acrobatic best after just six minutes to deny Dylan Connolly, Connolly with an exquisite exchange with Kevin Lynch on the left. Supple stretched across goal to push away Connolly’s top corner-bound effort.

Peter Cherrie was sharp down to his right to keep out Oscar Brennan’s 22nd minute edge of the box drive, the first effort Bohs had of the game.

Bray countered with excellent pace, a combination of Derek Pender’s block and Supple’s outstretched hand kept Aaron Greene out.

Connolly’s creativity set Bray up for the lead from the resulting corner. Bohs looked to have scrambled away Kevin Lynch’s delivery, but Connolly calmly drilled a dipping volley across goal for Tim Clancy to head home from the six yards out.

Bohs equalised with similar panache seven minutes later, Conor Kenna misjudged Keith Ward’s cross and Corcoran collected the ball on his chest and scooped the ball home from an acute angle.

Corcoran’s importance to Bohs was further underlined in first-half stoppage time as Ward collected Paddy Kavanagh’s through ball. Cherrie caught Ward as he chipped the ball across goal for Corcoran to tap into the net and give Bohs a 2-1 half-time lead.

Bohs had the ball in the net three minutes into the second half with a well worked free-kick involving Ward, Ian Morris and finally Dan Byrne. However, the linesman ruled out Byrne’s finish from an offside position.

Bray rued the loss of Gary McCabe due to suspension having landed 12 league goals this term.

Karl Moore deputised with some effect and drew a sharp save from Supple on 65 minutes with a blast from the edge of the area.

The Bohs stopper was at his best again to push Kevin Lynch’s 73rd minute 30-yard powerful free-kick over the bar.

Oscar Brennan rolled the ball into the Bray net on 77 minutes, but his goal was ruled offside as Bohemians won out a fascinating tussle.

Bray Wanderers: Peter Cherrie, Keith Buckley, Tim Clancy, Conor Kenna, Kevin Lynch (Alan Kehoe 85), Jason Marks (Anthony Flood 60), Karl Moore (Ger Pender 75), John Sullivan, Ryan Brennan, Aaron Greene, Dylan Connolly

Bohemians: Shane Supple, Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, Dan Byrne, Ian Morriss, George Poyton (Lorcan Fitzgerald 70), Fuad Sule (Dylan Hayes 90+3), Keith Ward, Oscar Brennan (Philly Gannon 85), Paddy Kavanagh, Dinny Corcoran

Referee: Jim McKell (Tipperary)