Bibiana Steinhaus will become the first female referee in Germany's Bundesliga from next season.

The 38-year-old, who refereed the Women's World Cup final in 2011 and will be in charge for next month's Women's Champions League final in Cardiff, has worked in the German second tier since 2007.

Steinhaus, a police officer, is one of four new referees added to the Bundesliga list but is aware she will face greater scrutiny than fellow newcomers Martin Petersen, Sven Jablonski and Soren Storks.

She told the German Football Federation's official website, dfb.de: "It has always been my dream to be a Bundesliga referee. That this dream will come true naturally fills me with joy.

"Of course, I'm aware that I will be the first (female referee) in the Bundesliga and, especially at the beginning of the new season, will face particular attention from the public and the media."

DFB president Reinhard Grindel added: "I would like to thank the referees' committee for their decision that consistent work and consistently good performance in the field of referees will be rewarded, irrespective of gender.

"Hopefully the first referee in the Bundesliga is an incentive for many young girls in our country to emulate her. "