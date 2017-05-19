Cork City v Drogheda United, Turner’s Cross, 7:45pm

League leaders Cork City will be looking to get back to winning ways as they entertain Drogheda United at Turner’s Cross tonight.

John Caulfield’s side lost their 100 per cent start to the season last weekend as they were held to a draw with Galway United.

Of course, City remain unbeaten after 13 league games of the campaign and will be confident of maintaining and possibly improving their 12-point lead at the top of the table with victory over Drogheda.

The visitors have enjoyed a positive start to the season as they sit in mid-table, however, they will be keen to get back to winning ways following a disappointing defeat to St Pat’s last weekend.

Team News

Cork City: Conor McCormack (pictured above) is suspended for this game having accumulated five yellow cards this season. Gearóid Morrissey is out with a hip injury that he picked up in Galway last week. Steven Beattie and Karl Sheppard will be assessed ahead of the game.

Drogheda United: Pete Mahon must plan without Thomas Byrne (dead leg) and Colm Deasy (knee), but they will welcome back Gavin Brennan from suspension and Stephen Elliott from injury.

Gaffer Talk

John Caulfield (Cork City): It’s a massive game for us and we expect it to be dogged. Drogheda are a good side and they have been going fantastic lately.

"When we look at the game above in Drogheda it was 1-1, they had just scored and the sending off changed the game. Every week is a different challenge, Drogheda have proved to be a good side, a side to cause a lot of problems and we expect the same on Friday night."

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United): "No one is giving us a prayer but we believe in ourselves. Cork dropped points for the first time last week so maybe they're at the start of a mini blip.

"We won't be going there with a defensive mindset, that will only play into Cork's hands. I feel we should have more points on the board this season than we do at the moment so we need to make up the ground somewhere.

"The big thing for me is that we put in a much better performance than last week. We need to start well, give nothing away and take the game from there."

Limerick v Dundalk, Markets Field, 7:45pm

Limerick will have a new manager at the helm as they entertain champions Dundalk at the Markets Field tonight.

Former Newcastle United and Everton defender Neil McDonald was appointed Limerick manager during the week and his charges will be looking to put in an impressive performance in front of the new boss.

Dundalk will be looking to build on last week’s victory over Sligo Rovers as they attempt to reduce the deficit to leaders Cork City at the top of the table.

Team News

Limerick: Limerick will be without striker John O’Flynn (groin), while defender Shane Tracy (knee) continues his road to recovery.

Dundalk: Stephen Kenny will once again be without the injured Steven Kinsella who has a hamstring injury, while Brian Gartland will likely miss out with his nerve issue although he has resumed training. Chris Shields and Niclas Vemmelund are nursing groin injuries, however, they will be fit to play on Friday.

Gaffer Talk

Neil McDonald (Limerick): "I spoke to Sam [Allardyce]. He has always spoken very, very highly of Limerick in lots of years gone by when he was here. He said it’s a progressive football club and certainly as a coach and manager it’s nice to come to a progressive club when it gives you a chance to succeed.

"We have to make sure that we compete and that we’re well prepared. Willie [Boland] will be in charge – I’ll be on the touchline, having an input on that. I’m certainly not sitting in the stand, that’s for sure. We’ll look forward to the game and trying to compete against the champions of last year."

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk): "Things maybe haven’t gone as well for us as they could have the last few weeks but it’s wins like last week that can get confidence going and we are all delighted with the three points.

"We have a few coming back from injury now so hopefully we can build on that and get a bit of form going."

Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, Maginn Park, 7:45pm

Fourth plays fifth as Derry City host Shamrock Rovers at Maginn Park tonight.

The home side can open up a four-point lead over the Dublin club with victory, while a Rovers win would take Stephen Bradley’s side into fourth place in the table.

Team News

Derry City: To follow

Shamrock Rovers: Darren Meenan returns following his red card ban, although Sean Boyd is ruled out through suspension.

Paul Corry is still out (knee injury) but Ryan Connolly is back in full training and will travel north with the squad.

Gaffer Talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers): "Derry are a good side, they play good football. We know it's going to be a tough game but the way we're playing at the moment I don't think we'd fear anyone. So we'll go there full of confidence.

"We want to win in Derry and see where that takes us. We're getting there, it's not perfect by any stretch. We've let games slip at vital times, the pleasing thing about the last two weeks is that we've played as a team for 90 minutes so that shows signs that the lads are starting to understand each other's game and starting to gel better. It's still going to take time but we're definitely in the right direction."

Bray Wanderers v Bohemians, Carlisle Grounds, 7:45pm

Bray Wanderers will look to maintain their excellent start to the season when they entertain Bohemians at the Carlisle Grounds this evening.

Harry Kenny’s side remain in second place in the table and will be looking to stay clear of champions Dundalk with victory tonight.

Bohemians, on the other hand, will be desperate for victory as they look to move out of the relegation zone.

Team News

Bray Wanderers: The home side must plan without the league’s top scorer as Gary McCabe is suspended for tonight’s game. Mark Salmon is also banned, while Daragh Noone is a doubt as he is carrying a thigh injury.

Long-term injuries Hughie Douglas, Conor Earley and Kevin Lynch played a training game against Ireland Under-21s on Monday and came through it fine, but are unlikely to feature tonight.

Bohemians: Derek Pender, forced off with a groin injury last week, is expected to be okay to start. Ismahil Akinade is continuing his recovery after surgery to remove his spleen. It is hoped that he will return to action at the start of July. Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remains sidelined.

Gaffer Talk

Harry Kenny (Bray Wanderers): "We got back to winning ways with an excellent 3-0 win in Finn Harps last Friday. We have two very tough games coming up starting with Bohs in the Carlisle and away to Drogheda on the Tuesday.

Keith Long (Bohemians): "There is plenty of fight and spirit in this team, they're certainly not lacking that. But previous games have no bearing on this game. Bray are up to second for a reason. They're an excellent team.

"But we know our results have to pick up and we will not be found wanting."

Galway United v Finn Harps, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:45pm

Draw specialists Galway will be looking to get a win on the board as they take on Finn Harps in this bottom-of-the-table clash at Eamonn Deacy Park.

United have only won one league game this year, dramatically beating Dundalk, however, they can boast about the fact that they were the first and only side to take points off league leaders Cork following last weekend’s draw.

Finn Harps are rooted to the bottom of the table and will look to leapfrog their hosts with victory tonight.

Team News

Galway United: David Cawley (ankle) and Vinny Faherty (foot) are returning to full fitness, both players will be assessed ahead of the Finn Harps game.

Finn Harps: Packie Mailey and Jonny Bonner have returned to training but neither player is expected to start due to a lack of match fitness. Paddy McCourt, who has played with a hip problem over the past month may be pressed into action again, although Horgan says the ex-Celtic man will need a rest at some stage. Eddie Dsane and BJ Banda remain on the long term absentee list.

Gaffer Talk

Shane Keegan (Galway United): "We won against Dundalk and drew against Drogheda United, Derry City and Cork City in our last four league games. That's good going.

"The context of how that reflects on us is really going to be dependent on the next seven days. We've got three games in the next seven days, two of which are at home against teams around us in the table."

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps): "While they are bottom of the table with ourselves, Galway are going to be very difficult with the form they are in at the moment. It’s going to be difficult without a doubt to get a result down there but we’ll have to really tighten up defensively to get anything from the game."

St Patrick’s Athletic v Sligo Rovers, Richmond Park, 7:45pm

Only goal difference is keeping these sides out of the relegation zone so victory will be of paramount importance for both managers ahead of this clash in Inchicore.

The Saints recorded a 2-0 win over Drogheda United last Friday, and will hope to improve on the 1-1 draw away to the Bit O’Red earlier in the season.

Sligo, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Dundalk last weekend.

Team News

St Pat’s: Saints remain without Darren Dennehy through injury, however, manager Liam Buckley otherwise has a full squad to select from.

Sligo Rovers: Manager Gerard Lyttle must plan without Daniel Kearns due to a thigh problem.

Gaffer Talk

Liam Buckley (St Pat’s): "Sligo are and always will be a good footballing side. They’ve recently changed manager so they’ll be keen to record points so we know that they will pose us problems. Like last weekend however, if we can start the game well we can hopefully take the initiative and look to get a positive result."

Gerard Lyttle (Sligo): "Our own record on the road hasn't been good and while there are travel demands and preparation can be better with long journeys, it has been that way forever for Sligo Rovers, so it's no excuse. It's something we have to change and start picking up points away.

"Our home form shows we are capable and it's something we want to change from here on. We feel we can get a positive result and finding a more consistent performance is what we want from the group."