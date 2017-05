Cork City will face Shamrock Rovers in Dublin in the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup, while Galway United will host Dundalk.

League leaders Cork beat holders St Patrick's Athletic 2-0 in the quarter-finals, while Rovers had a 1-0 win over Longford.

Galway saw off Sligo Rovers on penalties in the previous round, while Dundalk beat Waterford 3-0.

Both ties will be played on Monday, August 7 with kick-off times set to be confirmed.