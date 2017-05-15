Pascal Millien has finally received the work permit he required to seal his move to Finn Harps, and is set for a Ballybofey debut against Shamrock Rovers in June.

The former Sligo Rovers midfielder agreed a deal to move to Finn Park back in March but has had to wait for the permit to be cleared.

He'd been playing for Florida State club Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the North American Soccer League.

The Haitian looks set to make his debut against Rovers after the league’s mid-season break, on Friday 16 June.

Commenting on the capture the well-travelled 31-year-old in March, Harps boss OIllie Horgan said: "He will give us more options which will be needed for a long, tough season.

"He’s very experienced player and a big plus for us is that he knows the League of Ireland scene well having played two seasons with Sligo Rovers where he won a Premier Division medal and an FAI Cup title. Pascal is an attacking midfielder who can score goals."

Millien is no stranger to the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division having enjoyed two successful seasons at the Bit O'Red, winning the title in 2012 and the FAI Cup the following year.

He moved to Bangladeshi side Sheikh Russel KC in February 2014. In January 2015, Millien returned to the NASL signing with Jacksonville Armada FC and went on to play 37 times for them in that campaign before moving to Fort Lauderdale Strikers.